Today's college girl likens a serious suitor to an accidental pregnancy in the 19th century: a danger to be avoided at all costs, lest it thwart a promising future.

The future is really dependent on attracting progressive young women...it is absolutely imperative that we create a pipeline of young women who care about participating in their democracy.

Feminism is kind of like the gateway drug to social justice; you realize, like, everything else is wrong with the world after you realize there's [sic] systematic inequalities about something as simple as gender...I really want to put what I preach into practice.

But, many of the movement's goals have become perverse.

In fact, modern feminism is increasingly growing unhinged and irrational.

I figured the best way for a girl to reject oppressive sexism would be to act in exact opposition of what our sexist society expects of a decent woman; to get exactly what she wants from men, whenever she wants it. In essence, objectify them back.

It seems that at the same time feminists are promoting licentiousness, they are finding ways to absolve women from their own poor choices.

Perhaps that is why a growing number of women are tired of the radical feminist lobby's claim to be speaking for all women. (In fact, only

23 percent of all American women

self-identify as feminists.)

If there is a "war on women," then it is largely a war that feminists are waging against other women and the culture at large.