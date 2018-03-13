Puppet Masters
Theresa May demands Russia prove it is not guilty of poisoning double agent Sergei Skripal - Russians warn this could sever diplomatic relations
RT
Mon, 12 Mar 2018 18:35 UTC
She alleges the attack was either a direct act by the Russian state on Britain, or the Russian government allowed its nerve agent 'Novichok' to get into the wrong hands. "The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible," she said.
"Either this was a direct act by the Russian State against our country, or the Russian government lost control of this potentially catastrophically damaging nerve agent and allowed it to get into the hands of others."
She added that Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary, summoned the Russian ambassador to the foreign office on Monday. He said Russia must explain which of the two possible explanations is the correct one. She says the ambassador must reply by the end of Tuesday.
May says if Russia does not give a "credible response" the government will conclude that the attack involved "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom." May says if the government does come to that conclusion, she will return to the Commons to outline retaliatory proposals.
"This attempted murder using a weapons-grade nerve agent in a British town was not just a crime against the Skripals. It was an indiscriminate and reckless act against the United Kingdom, putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk," she added.
"We will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil."
Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter have been in hospital in a critical condition since March 4 when they were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury.
May says the government will be considering whether dignitaries and ministers from the UK will be attending the World Cup. But she did not say anything about the England team boycotting the event, which suggests that that is not on the agenda.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a "robust" dialogue with Russia. "We need to continue seeking a robust dialogue with Russia on all the issues dividing our countries, both domestic and international - rather than simply cutting off contact and simply letting tensions and divisions get worse, and potentially even more dangerous."
He caused uproar among Tory MPs by raising the issue of £800,000 donated by Russian oligarchs to the Conservative Party.
The Prime Minister chaired a National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday, which brought together senior ministers with intelligence and security officials.
Russia has denied any involvement in the attack.
Reader Comments
win 52 2018-03-12T19:20:24Z
Teresa May, you are an idiot. You and your pedophilic lot are a disgrace to humanity.
That's a risky approach Teressa May. Just suppose Russia actually does prove who did it and you don't like the answer.
Plane Will Very good thought. Sad that the media will never report beyond what is handed to them by the government and so the accusations will persist and the brainwashed masses will have something else to occupy their tiny, reptilian brains for a while.
Prove they did you silly person. It’s like a Monty Python sketch. Remember the Piranha Brothers? “They would select a victim and then threaten to beat him up if he paid the so-called protection money. Four months later they started another operation which the called 'The Other Operation'. In this racket they selected another victim and threatened not to beat him up if he didn't pay them. One month later they hit upon 'The Other Other Operation'. In this the victim was threatened that if he didn't pay them, they would beat him up. This for the Piranha brothers was the turning point.” Yeah, it’s a lot like that all over the world.
I bet what's driving this is the World Cup. Blighty wants to 'lead by example' by not going.
Comment: What absurd declarations coming from Theresa May. There's nothing Russia can say to speak to the irrationality or the planned provocation of a blatant disinformation campaign against Russia. First of all, the same army base that is analyzing the nerve agent used on Skripal also makes the notoriously deadly nerve agent VK, and is just miles away from where the attack occurred. Second, it's plain ridiculous to think that a poison developed in the Soviet Union almost 30 years ago, couldn't have been obtained or manufactured by covert Western operations in the time since. Third, if Russia really were to take out a double agent, they wouldn't be leaving obvious fingerprints that trace back to them. Fourth, Skripal is a has-been spy. The UK already has all the intelligence they could have obtained from him. Fifth, the burden of proof is on Britain since it is making the accusation. The attempt on Skripal's life obviously does more for Western intelligence operations than for Russia.
See the Joe Quinn's Sott Focus for more information: MI5 Poisons Another Russian Asset to Smear Putin in Ongoing Propaganda War
Update: The Russian Foreign Ministry has rightly called the British parliament hearing a "circus show". Russian senator Igor Morozov warns that this could dramatically affect Russia-UK diplomatic relations: