The attack on Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in Salisbury last weekend is expected to be a front-and-center issue at the National Security Council (NSC) meeting on Monday, while authorities work to establish the facts. The PM is expected to face a frontline of MPs baying for Russian blood, while Skripal and his daughter remain in Salisbury District Hospital in a critical, but stable, condition. They're also both very much alive.
In light of the aforementioned survival of the Skripals, the Murdoch-owned Times has an urgent correction to their front-page headline. To reflect the facts, they have replaced the word "death," with "attack."
Comment: One can assume journalists at the Times aren't amateurs, and even have contacts within the UK government, so one wonders why they would run with such a 'misleading' headline? MI5 Poisons Another Russian Asset to Smear Putin in Ongoing Propaganda War
So, all is well again in the fake news corner once more... until you remember that The Times, other British media outlets, and senior MPs seem more than happy to point the finger of suspicion back at the Kremlin, despite having no proof of Russian involvement. Meanwhile, the pesky Russian embassy has repeatedly popped up with complaints that no one in the UK government has contacted them over the nerve-agent poisoning.
Monday's NSC meeting will bring together senior cabinet ministers with the heads of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to discuss the poisonings.
Comment: If they don't sort themselves out we could see the Times going the way of Newsweek, CNN and all the other fake news outlets people are tiring of: