After Radio Liberty asked Russians to recall the fate of their families in times of repression, the thread was flooded with mocking tweets about "grandparents who died childless after 20 years of executions."In the early hours of Monday, on the 65th anniversary of Joseph Stalin's death, the Russian branch of Radio Liberty posted a tweet reading: "How did your family survive the times of Stalin's repressions? Tell us in comments."It should be noted that very few of those who posted comments (if any) doubted the fact that millions of Soviet people were the victims of Stalin's regime, or tried to make fun of their memory.Here is a selection of the comments that were posted, but more were available in the original thread (in Russian).Some commentators simply wrote what they thought about the whole Radio Liberty project:The tweet and the original comments thread became unavailable later on Tuesday afternoon, but it was not clear whether it was deleted by Radio Liberty administrators or disappeared due to network overload.