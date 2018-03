© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters

Thousands of pro-life activists took to the streets of Ireland's capital Dublin, to protest an upcoming referendum which, in the event of a 'Yes' vote, will relax one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world.The number of protesters at Saturday's march conflicts widely. While some organisers claim that up to 100,000 people from all over the island turned up, pro-choice activists say the number was less than 10,000.Irish state broadcaster RTE leads with the headline: "Tens of thousands march in favour of retaining Eighth Amendment." However, within the copy RTE concedes that "In excess of 15,000 people attended the rally."The May referendum could allow authorities to change its wording.On International Women's Day (March 8), thousands of pro-choice activists took to the city's streets to campaign for the legal and safe termination of pregnancies.Abortion has long been a divisive issue on the once staunchly Catholic island. A complete ban was rescinded in 2013, however access to abortion is still extremely limited. At present, terminations are only permitted in cases where the mother's life is deemed to be in danger.