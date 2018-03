An extra £50m in aid? Why not? It can be creamed off the £3.6bn we've made out of arms sales to the Saudis since the start of the Yemen bloodbath.

There is a dreary inevitability to the way in which the most dreadful creatures turn up at Downing Street or Buckingham Palace. Archbishop Makarios, Jomo Kenyatta, Menachem Begin, Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness, Robert Mugabe, Nicolae Ceaucescu and Vladimir Putin to name a few.He's only a crown prince, after all, wet behind the ears at 32, gouts of blood on his hands to be sure, butMost of them civilians; but none of them British. Certainly not British soldiers, which didn't apply to Begin or McGuinness and doesn't apply to Adams.Saudi ladies will soon be allowed to drive - driving supposedly being a woman's primary objective in Saudi Arabia - and the British, especially Theresa May, are very keen on this.You can always tell a fraud, however, by the number of sub-clauses piled up around statements of humanitarian assistance. A real cracker emerged from Downing Street this week when we were assured that Theresa and Mohammad planned - wait for it - "to continue working together to explore ways the UK can support Saudi Arabia to progress (sic)...reforms." Phew! What it meant, of course, was thatOf course, we Brits must appeal to both sides in the conflict to show "restraint" - an aim never espoused by us about both sides in the war in Syria (whose president, by the way, has also visited Buckingham Palace) - and trumpet our humanitarian assistance to the Yemenis.And then there's Brexit.Theresa's fear that the UK is going to go down the plughole if we really do leave the EU was bound to plunge her into the most unsavoury shopping expeditions. The whole Gulf loves our jets and missiles, just as the Syrians love Putin's jets and missiles. Putin's generals boast of the achievements of their arms in the Syrian war. How dare they! Just let's forget that, as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has raised. And so it goes on. The Tories are so frightened that Brexit means bankruptcy, thatWhich is why Theresa is doing something faintly familiar when she courts the kings and princes and emirs of the Gulf. In order to get their money, she is appeasing them. Yes, appeasement is her policy with wealthy Arabs, in the most literal sense of the word. She is satiating their appetite for war against the Shia. She is turning her back on the Yemen war, a quarrel in a far away country - you might say - between people of whom we know nothing.But there is something weirdly macabre - even Roman - about the trucks carrying Mohammad's smiling face around London . How could such a happy emperor, "progressing" all those "reforms" that he's "working" with us to "explore" - a modern-day Hadrian perhaps - have sanctioned the execution of opponents, including prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in January 2016? A former British ambassador to Riyadh, Sir Alun Munro, once advised Westerners to "adapt" to Saudi Arabia, and "to act with the grain of Saudi traditions and culture". So I guess that's what we have to do when we contemplate the Saudi penchant for decapitatation, often after torture and unfair trials.This is important, because in the age of globalisation and the total erasure of all institutionalised memory,- when Nasser supported the republican side, along with the Russians, and the Saudis and Brits helped the royalists.- here we go again - by the Egyptians. But"All Her Majesty's subjects," Pathé News reported at the time, "join in extending a most cordial welcome to King Faisal of Saudi Arabia." I bet they did.Forty years later, however, a more familiar scenario unfolded - though already largely forgotten today. Saudi King Abdullah arrived in 2007 for a state visit "mired in controversy" according to BBC archives.Protestors demanded that the investigation be reopened - it's odd, but typically forgetful, that this week's opponents of the Saudi regime haven't brought this up again - and held banners which condemned the Saudis as "murderers" and "torturers". "Put human rights before BAE profits," said another.Anotherwhere he was known, according to the Saudis themselves, as "Abu Henry". And it's intriguing to recall that arguments put forward by"Abu Henry", it seems - and again I quote the FT -of terror suspects during the haj pilgrimage to Mecca... The ambassador had even suggested [that] persisting with the SFO probe could endanger lives in Britain." Two days later, the bribery enquiry was scrapped. Thus Theresa May could this week tell us how many "thousands" of British lives had been saved by Saudi intelligence cooperation - which would not have been forthcoming, of course, had the SFO's investigation continued But it's all in a good cause, isn't it? Bygones must be bygones. Brexit means Brexit. Enough is enough. And just look how Mohammad smiles.Forget that 15 of the 19 hijackers of 9/11 were Saudis.Macron - who couldn't even bring up Egyptian human rights when he met President/Field Marshal al-Sissi in Paris - is not going to raise such nonsense when he meets Mohammad at the weekend. And by the time our favourite Crown Prince arrives in Washington to meet Trump, he's going to be the reformer-in-chief who is going to make Saudi Arabia Great Again. And you can't beat that, can you?