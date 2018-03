© Erik Tham / Getty Images



antisocial behavior.

President Trump highlighted extreme violence in video games with the help of a stomach-churning compilation including a video game massacre in a Moscow airport. Critics lashed out at the suggestion that gaming causes violence.Featuring gore-filled clips from popular titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2; Wolfenstein; Dead by Daylight; Sniper Elite; and Fallout 4, the video montage was reportedly shown during a White House roundtable discussion attended by representatives from the video game industry, lawmakers, and video game critics.According to the Washington Post, after playing the video for the roundtable attendees, President Trump asked the group: "This is violent, isn't it?"The compilation includes controversial gameplay from Modern Warfare 2, in which the player,The disturbing sequence was the subject of intense controversy in Russia. Modern Warfare's developer,However, the game once againIn the wake of the attack, media critic Danny Schechter said that the controversial game showed how "entertainment mirrors reality and reality mirrors entertainment."The video compilation and subsequent roundtable discussion were billed asPublished as unlisted on the White House's official YouTube channel on Thursday,"The only violence I see here is to the like/dislike bar," observed a cheeky YouTube commenter, while another claimed that "This is completely biased, and anyone who has researched the topic for even five minutes knows that video games do not cause violence."Trump's apparent belief that violent video games have a corrupting influence on America's youth was not well received by representatives from the gaming industry who attended the meeting. In a statement issued to the press following the roundtable the Electronic Software Association, a trade group that represents game publishers, said that while they appreciated Trump's "receptive and comprehensive approach to this discussion," they found the president's arguments unconvincing. The statement pointed to "numerous scientific studies establishing that there is no connection between video games and violence."The organization has a page on its website which specifically addresses concerns about violence in video games. "Violent crime, particularly among the young, has decreased dramatically since the early 1990s," the ESA's website reads. "During the same period of time, video games have steadily increased in popularity and use, exactly the opposite of what one would expect if there were a causal link."The argument is not watertight, asIn 2012, Researchers from Ohio State University found that "people who played a violent video game for three consecutive days showed increases in aggressive behavior and hostile expectations each day they played."There are also some real world examples of the potential harm caused by violent video games. Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik and Sandy Hook gunman Adam Lanza were both known to be avid players of Call of Duty. Breivik, who recently claimed that the "outdated" Playstation 2 in his