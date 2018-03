© Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP



Russian President Vladimir Putin said he "couldn't care less" if Russian nationals attempted to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election because they "do not represent the government.""I don't care," Putin told NBC's Megyn Kelly in an interview that aired Friday. "I couldn't care less. because they do not represent the government.""They do not represent the interest of the Russian state," he added.Putin raised the prospect of the election meddlers not even being Russians. He told Kelly that for all he knew, they were Ukrainians or Jews who possessed Russian citizenship. "Maybe it was the Americans who paid them for this work," Putin added. "How do you know? I don't know."Despite Putin's claims, the members of the U.S. intelligence community released a report in January 2017 that determined with "high confidence" that Putin approved an "influence campaign" during the 2016 election that would assist Trump and negatively impact his opponent, Hillary Clinton. "Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump," the report said.In a previously aired clip of Kelly's interview with Putin, the Russian leader brushed off the indictments as "yelling and hollering in the United States Congress."The indictment came amid Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russian government.