© Reuters/ Michael Caronna



A "revolutionary" erotic experience is being offered in London and, according to punters, it's getting harder to snag a spot with a sex doll.Three usable holes and a hairless vagina, as well as huge breasts and the inability to protest rough sex. That's how a new sex-doll brothel is advertising its "women" in Greenwich. The parlor is offering men and women the chance to rent and have sex with their range of dolls.But it may not last long, as a local council hurriedly investigates whether or not such venues need a license. Brothels are illegal in the UK, though in this case the workers are dolls and so the nation has hit a gray area in the law.Lovedoll UK in Gateshead was offering "try before you buy" sex with dolls for £50 (US$69.40), before selling them for £2,000. The owner, Graham, was then investigated over whether or not he needs a license.Such a license covers premises selling sex toys, books or videos, venues where explicit films are shown to members of the public, and those where sexual entertainment such as pole dancing and strip shows take place.Gateshead Council said it was investigating whether a sex establishment license is required. The result will set a precedent for the rest of the nation. Until then, the brothels are becoming more popular with one even opening in a sleepy Scottish town.The Dolly Parlour advertises services from Brittney and Jenny, who according to the site can be dressed to "fulfil your fantasies with no limits." Jenny is advertised as "one of our more popular dolls" standing at 5'4" (165cm)."[Jenny] is the perfect choice if you're looking for someone a bit more naughty. That said, we use the term loosely as she also boasts ample D-cup breasts which she loves having teased and caressed time and time again... Jenny has 3 usable holes," the advert states.The dolls are described as if they have personalities by the Dolly Parlour. Brittney is the "naughty" one of the pair."Brittney is 5'2" petite she has DD-cup breasts, a tiny waist, while her curvy bottom is designed to stared at... for a very long time! You can also get her into all kinds of positions - exactly what you need for a long session! Hairless vagina, tight anus and pillow-like lips make it romantic, kinky or rough she doesn't mind being naughty," the ad states.The sex service offers men the chance to have sex with "the girl you've always wanted"... and apparently it's working.The sessions are marketed as an "unforgettable experience." The Dolly Parlour claims to be offering a "revolutionary"service, although it is not the first sex doll service in the UK.said Lovedoll UK's Graham, aged 40."That would range all the way up to successful businessmen who rock up in brand new Audis, paying cash. [For them] it's a little bit extra. Maybe they're between relationships and using it as a sex toy rather than anything more emotional."The owner said he was "helping adults who might struggle with physical and emotional relationships."