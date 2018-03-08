© AP

A video of an orangutan smoking has brought more criticism of a zoo in Indonesia infamous for past animal welfare troubles.In the video shot Sunday, a young man flicks his half-smoked cigarette into the primate's enclosure. It's picked up by the reddish-brown primate, who expertly puffs on it to laughter from the crowd.Activist Marison Guciano said Wednesday the smoking ape is further evidence of a lack of supervision and education at Bandung Zoo, about 75 miles southwest of the capital, Jakarta.Guciano said the man committed a crime but the privately owned zoo is mainly responsible because of its "ignorance of supervision and education for visitors."Zoo spokesman Sulhan Syafi'I said "we very much regret that such a thing happened" and the incident was reported to police.Substandard conditions are common at Indonesian zoos and Guciano blamed the government for being slow in establishing animal welfare standards.Source: Associated Press