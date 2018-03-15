Not the Meteor seen tonight but... Tonight out by the coast there were several witnesses that saw and heard the "Bolide". That is a Meteor that is so close to you that you can hear it break the sound barrier. That means it was within 18 miles of you! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/SidWaOWRES



— Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) March 8, 2018

A resource on meteor questions. https://t.co/26f9cXNM7l

IF the flash in GH county was a bolide meteor, it might have hit the atmosphere an angle of about 45° relative to those who heard a sonic boom. It can take 1 1/2 to 4 mins for the boom to reach ground after the explosion.



— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 8, 2018

Meteors can enter the Earth's atmosphere at speeds ranging from 25,000 to as high as 160,000 mph. But, hey, Earth is already hurtling around the Sun at around 67,000 mph. Better yet, we're rushing toward some very spring-like temperatures early next week! 🌎 ☄#wawx



— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 8, 2018

Numerous people along the Washington coast and as far inland as Montesano on Wednesday night reported a loud boom and a flash in the sky, Grays Harbor Emergency Management said."Grays Harbor Emergency Management has contacted the National Weather Service in Seattle about our incident and was toldWe will continue our investigation of the incident and will forward any information we receive."Charles Wallace, deputy director of Grays Harbor Emergency Management, said, "Wallace said it was possibly "a meteor that came over. No real explanation."Security video footage of the flash from Fox Island:Another video was sent in by Trina P. of Hoquiam:Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said he believes it was a bolide, which is an extremely bright meteor, especially one that explodes in the atmosphere. In astronomy, it refers to a fireball about as bright as the full moon, and it is generally considered a synonym of a fireball.A Facebook message to the Grays Harbor Emergency Management page wrote, "We are 17.5 miles out on the ocean commercial fishing and we seen the flash.A Q13 News Facebook viewer named Leslie said, "Do you all know what the big flash of light was over the Olympics?Another named Michelle wrote,