On Monday, student activists at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Ore., partially prevented scholar and author Christina Hoff Sommers from speaking. After disseminating a letter asking the Federalist Society of Lewis & Clark to rescind her speaking invitation, which I wrote about Monday, student activists came out in full force to the Sommers lecture.But not all students in attendance were focused on shutting Sommers down or denying her the chance to speak. "You're embarrassing our law school and our student body," declared one student who was seemingly trying to listen to the speech. Student activists aggressively demanded that Sommers take questions after only a few minutes of speaking, and there was clear conflict between students on both sides, as some exasperated students countered the activists.Sommers remarked after the event via Twitter that,But that's the problem, isn't it?I experienced this when I went to the College of William & Mary - writing libertarian op-eds got me threats, people refused to speak to me, people called me "evil," "bitch," "racist," and, yes, "sexist" online.In recent years, there's been less room to explore controversial ideas: Is rape culture overblown? Does "The Hunting Ground" use unreliable statistics? Why do people still wear Che Guevara shirts? Are environmentalism and capitalism directly in conflict with one another? Is abortion a human right (as one of my old professors confidently declared)? Within all these questions, there's room to hold abominable viewpoints or say horrible things that would hurt the people around you, but they're not inherently unreasonable questions.It's a shame Sommers didn't have the opportunity to speak for as long as she'd been promised or be greeted with the polite discourse and pushback she seems to welcome. It's a shame her fascinating ideas were reduced to bastardized versions of themselves, and equated with fascism.Liz Wolfe ( @lizzywol ) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. She is managing editor at Young Voices.