"I'm calling it," Dotcom stated. "The conflict between left and right is now so inflamed that we need to start worrying about violence. Can you feel the anger? It's reaching a boiling point."

I know I'm usually the one urgently warning everybody of the dangers of nuclear holocaust, climate chaos and plutocratic tech dystopia, but there's one disaster I keep seeing people worrying themselves about which absolutely will not happen. I'd like to take a minute to set everyone's mind at ease about the prospect of civil war erupting in the United States, either between liberals and conservatives or between the people and the state, so that we can focus on the actual real problems we need to deal with.For months I've been seeing people on both the left and right side of America's imaginary political divide talking about the possibility of the divisiveness in US politics leading to large-scale violence, and a recent high-visibility tweet by Kim Dotcom makes me feel like I should probably talk about this sooner rather than later to help prevent yet another phantom boogieman from gumming up the gears of political discourse.On a personal note my interest in western involvement in the Syrian war has given me a reflexive distaste for any high-profile foreigner talking up a civil war in a country that they do not belong to, but more to the point, Dotcom is just plain wrong here. There will not be any civil war in the United States as it exists today.One of the very, very few advantages of having a plutocrat-owned mass media apparatus constantly manipulating the way Americans think and vote is thatForeign wars and military escalations, predatory capitalism and the plutocrat-owned two-headed one-party system of establishment US politics will always receive full-throated endorsements from the mass media, and divisive politics will always be inflamed to prevent the populace from uniting against their dominant oppressors, butThe fear of liberals and conservatives or gun owners and the government entering into civil war isThe same manipulators who have been deliberately fanning the flames of America's hysterical divisiveness will immediately pivot towards deescalation and unification the second it starts to look like plutocratic properties could be endangered.If there is ever a spike in violence that looks like it could get out of hand, you may be absolutely certain that any politician or media figure involved will immediately change their tune, and all mainstream outlets from MSNBC to Fox will be saturating the airwaves with narratives of reconciliation.The plutocrats who've sowed the seeds of America's political divisiveness will never allow a full-scale civil war to ravage the country they've put so much time and effort into controlling. A civil war would damage their investments, obliterate the economy they've been using to control everything, balkanize the nation they benefit so much from dominating as a whole, and deplete the police and military forces they need focused on protecting their assets at home and abroad.No, an American civil war will not be permitted to happen.Divide and conquer is a longstanding and highly refined practice of the elites. Did you know that racial segregation didn't begin immediately after slavery ended in the American south?In this three-minute video Tim Wise brilliantly describes the way whiteness as a concept didn't exist in early colonial America, whereIt wasn't until white indentured servants and black slaves became a threat to power thatRobben Island Prison, where Nelson Mandela was famously held, used a clever divide-and-conquer scheme wherein different races were given different privileges and different kinds of food in order to keep the privileged prisoners constantly seeking the favor of the guards to maintain their status while keeping the least privileged envious and hateful.The nature of divide-and-conquer tactics are perhaps a little more complex than they were in the days of state-sanctioned slavery and apartheid, but the principles remain exactly the same and just as devastatingly effective.They will never allow those manipulations to threaten their empire. Caitlin Johnstone : Rogue journalist. Bogan socialist. Anarcho-psychonaut. Guerilla poet. Utopia prepper.