© Nick Powell

The way the starfish have curled up is evident that the sudden drop in temperature killed them off.

© Carly jeffrey

© Carly jeffry

More starfishThousands of dead starfish were piled on beaches across the isle this morning (March 3) including at Ramgate, Dumpton, Westgate, Viking Bay and Palm Bay.The severe cold spell is the cause as theThanet coastal warden Tony Ovenden said: "With the Spring tides coming up over the next few days there will be more evidence of the winter kill on our shores.As there are no Cod shoals inshore the food the Cod would normally eat will come ashore. It is normally part of the natural cycle of things. However, the main beneficiaries this time will be the sea birds as nothing goes to waste in the natural world."Tony Child, from Thanet Coast Project, said: "Unfortunately severe cold weather can seriously affect our marine wildlife and birds along the Thanet coast. After a exceptionally cold spell we often see large numbers of marine casualties - caught out by these freezing conditions - especially when caught at low tide and- where they usually have a more stable water temperature that helps them survive."Volunteer Coastal Wardens will assess the extent of casualties in their bays. These conditions have also been extremely difficult times for our overwintering coastal birds - such as the Turnstone, that need to be able to feed to increase their weight with vital body fats in order to migrate and breed back in the Arctic this Spring."