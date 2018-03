'We are terrified'

© Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera





'They took off Patras' pants'

© Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera



Empowering accusers

© Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera





'Systematic delays'

© Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera



A Christian resident of Lahore says he attempted suicide as interrogators forced him to perform oral sex on cousin.Sajid Masih lies in a hospital bed, struggling to breathe, as a watchful police guard keeps a close eye on him at the Mayo Hospital, in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore.Both of Masih's legs are in casts, and he is covered in bruises. His left eye is bloodshot, and the other appears to have sunken in, where his skull was fractured.Hospital officials at the intensive care unit say he is still too critical to operate on, and that he will need multiple surgeries on his neck, face and legs if he is ever to recover.Speaking is a struggle, through his oxygen mask, but Sajid manages a few more words."Is Patras free yet?" he asks.On February 19, a mob of dozens of enraged protesters stormed a Christian neighbourhood just outside Lahore, accusing Patras Masih, Sajid's cousin, of committing blasphemy.They raised chants calling for Patras, a 21-year-old sweeper, to be produced before them so that he could be lynched, community members told Al Jazeera.More than a week after the attack, the streets of the village of Baba Bandook Saeen remain largely deserted, with many of the area's more than 800 Christian residents too afraid to return."Our whole village is still afraid, we are terrified that another mob attack might happen," says Waris Masih, 54, a labourer.Recent years have seen increasing violence associated with the laws, with at least 74 people killed in attacks motivated by blasphemy accusations since 1990, according to an Al Jazeera tally.Christians and other minorities, who make up about two percent of Pakistan's 207 million population, are disproportionately targeted by the laws, prosecution data shows.Patras, a sweeper at a local bank branch, surrendered himself voluntarily to authorities on the night of February 19, hours after the mob attacked, his father Inderias Masih told Al Jazeera.Days later, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials summoned Sajid to their headquarters in Lahore, demanding access to his mobile phone, his lawyer and FIA officials said.Sajid went to the headquarters and handed over his phone upon arrival, his lawyer Aneeqa Maria told Al Jazeera.Sajid survived, however, and the circumstances that led to his attempt to take his own life remain heavily disputed."To escape all that humiliation and all that torture. He thought that it is better if I die, rather than do this."In her first meeting with her client, Maria says, Patras corroborated this account, without being prompted with details.FIA officials deny the allegations, saying that Sajid jumped out of the window out of fear that he, too, was about to be accused of blasphemy."Sajid was sitting at the desk watching his phone being looked at in the forensic lab for two hours, and was growing increasingly agitated," says Khalid Saeed, an FIA investigator who was present at the time."[During the examination] he got up and ran for the window and then jumped out, out of fear."Sajid jumped onto the window sill, sat there for a few seconds, and then jumped, according to Saeed, who is facing disciplinary action for allowing a suspect to come into harm's way while in his custody.Masih's lawyer says she will pursue further legal action against Saeed, whom Sajid accuses of torturing him.From an examination of the window from which Sajid defenestrated himself, it is clear that survival from any fall would be highly unlikely.While the narratives diverge on the cause, the FIA and Sajid's family and lawyer do agree on one thing:Muhammad Siddiq, Patras Masih's initial accuser, lives nearby and was a member of the Facebook Messenger group to which the image was allegedly sent, FIA officials say.His case, however, has been championed by Muhammad Owais, a local worker of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA), a newly emergent religious organisation that has sprung to national prominence in Pakistan after a string of strong electoral performances and a protest that paralysed the capital, Islamabad, in November.Khadim Hussain Rizvi, TLRYA's leader and a religious figure who has made his name on the issue of blasphemy, led a protest of thousands that blocked a major highway into Islamabad in protest against a minor change in the wording of an oath parliamentarians must take affirming their rejection of the Ahmadi sect of Islam.Posters bearing Rizvi's image and Owais' name are visible all over the Christian neighbourhood where Patras lives.The mob that threatened to burn down the village was primarily made up of TLRYA activists, residents allege. TLYRA denied the accusation, although leaders continue to threaten violence against anyone who commits blasphemy."That man in Shahdara has gone beyond all limits," says Ejaz Ashrafi, TLYRA's information secretary."Why did he do so? When one crosses the limit, then you have to face the consequences," he adds.Ashrafi says that while TLYRA had been gaining popularity in recent months, the success of the Islamabad protest has driven far more people towards it."There has definitely been an increase [after the protest]. Our audience now has a greater awareness of our message."Hearings in Patras Masih's case are yet to begin, but it is likely to take years before a final verdict is reached."There is a systematic delay in these cases," says Lahore-based rights lawyer Asad Jamal, who has represented several people accused of blasphemy.Jamal currently represents Junaid Hafeez, 31, a university lecturer in the central town of Multan, who has been in custody for five years while his trial has been conducted.The judge in the case, Jamal says, has been changed multiple times.Given the security threat associated with the allegations, Hafeez has remained in solitary confinement for four years."He is extremely anxious whenever I meet him and talk to him especially in the court room," said Jamal. "His health has degraded over the years. He has visibly lost hair."Hafeez is accused of being the administrator of a Facebook group where a blasphemous image was shared by a different user.For Patras, however, the concerns are more immediate.His family remains in hiding, fearful of being attacked if they return to their home.At the hospital, Abid Masih, Sajid's father, spends another sleepless night on a stone bench outside the emergency ward."We have done whatever [the FIA] asked. They asked us to go somewhere, we went there. They asked for the mobile phone, we gave the mobile phone. What else can we do?" he asks."We have seen the extent to which they can go, from what Sajid has told us."Patras is still with them."Asad Hashim is Al Jazeera's Web Correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim