© Reuters



one other attackers fled the scene

An attack on a Methodist church in Quetta, Pakistan by a pair of suicide bombers killed at least 8 deaths and wounded 45 others on Sunday according to officials.at Bethel Memorial Methodist Church on Sunday morning.The pair were"People were fleeing to the corners [of the church]. I couldn't understand what was happening, it happened so suddenly," one witness told Al Jazeera., but the attackers couldn't get inside the services," said Balochistan Police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari. "," he said, adding that had the guards not protected the church, hundreds would have been killed."We have cleared the immediate area around the church, and we are now clearing a peripheral area further out," Jah said, and children have been moved to a shelter.. Among those killed were two women and a church guard was fatally wounded."Attack of terrorists on Zarghoon road church in Quetta is condemned. Pakistan's resolve against terrorism cannot be deterred by these cowardly acts," Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Mohammed Faisal wrote on Twitter., the police chief said, adding that the sect has been known to be targeted in the past.for the attack, BBC reports.