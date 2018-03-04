An estimated 20 people have been found dead due to conditions across Europe in the past four days.

New initiatives to help homeless people shelter from the cold have emerged - including a pop-up "igloo" by a Bordeaux inventor - as the country continues to shiver in sub-zero temperatures.Various alternative options to help those on the streets have been explored across the country, reports news source 20 Minutes These include a pop-up polyethylene and aluminium "igloo", created by Bordeaux inventor Geoffroy de Reynal , whichwith several bunk beds open to those in need.In Marseille,- has enabled an otherwise-homeless family to move in.The initiatives come as France has seen temperatures dip far below 0°C this week, as a weather front from Siberia - dubbed the "Moscou-Paris" - has broughtEven coastal areas and Mediterranean zones have been bitterly cold, with snow affecting Nice airport and the French Riviera.Yet, many reportedly continue to stay outdoors, and have either not wanted, or not been able, to find somewhere indoors to sleep.In France, confirmed homeless deaths have included a 35-year-old man in Valencia (Drôme), a 62-year-old man in Yvelines, and a 53-year-old man in Grésy-sur-Aix (Savoie).Currently, 17 departments in the North East continue to be on Orange alert for snow and ice., with an average of 3-5°C, but icy rain is still causing alarm. Météo France has warned residents in the affected departments to continue to be very careful on the roads and when leaving the house.Drivers are warned to take provisions in their cars in case they get stuck, and to only go out when absolutely necessary.The departments on alert are:Aisne (02), Ardennes (08), Doubs (25), Marne (51), Haute-Marne (52), Meurthe-et-Moselle (54), Meuse (55), Moselle (57), Nord (59), Oise (60), Pas-de-Calais (62), Bas-Rhin (67), Haut-Rhin (68), Haute-Saône (70), Somme (80), Vosges (88) and Territoire-de-Belfort (90).