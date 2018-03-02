© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images



An extreme cold snap across Europe claimed more lives, forced the closure of airports in Scotland, Switzerland, France and Ireland and left hundreds of drivers stranded on snowy highways Thursday.Heavy snow and high winds halted all flights in and out of Dublin Airport, with authorities saying they are. Irish Rail said no trains are likely to run until Saturday.Forecasters said"The risk to life and limb presented by severe weather conditions should not be underestimated," said Varadkar.The World Health Organization warned Thursday that the cold weather poses particular risks to vulnerable people such as the elderly, children and those with chronic diseases or disabilities.Swedish media reported that a woman who had left her home at an asylum centre with her daughter and son, aged eight and nine, wasThe Aftonbladet daily newspaper reported the woman was "poorly dressed" and her daughter was in intensive care. The son was found safe and sound Wednesday afternoon when temperatures in the region were about -10 C.Danish police said anin the country because of the cold weather. She left her home Wednesday evening and was found Thursday in a park in Roskilde, west of Copenhagen, police said.Travel chaos - on the road and at airportsearly Thursday. It reopened several hours later after extensive de-icing of the runway, plans and facilities., and there were cancellations at Heathrow and other airports in Britain. Airports in the southern French cities of Montpellier and the Atlantic beach resort of Biarritz were also affected.CBC's Thomas Daigle said the storm has resulted inDaigle said there were only a couple of centimetres of snow on the ground but it was causing "treacherous conditions on the road because the country is simply not set up, and used to, dealing with those sorts of conditions on the roads, on the rails and ... at the airports.", including on the busy M80 highway, and authorities said everyone except emergency workers should stay off the roads.Around theregion, about two dozen officials braved arctic temperatures for a night outdoors to call attention to the plight of the homeless afterDragging blankets and sleeping bags, officials from an array of political parties wearing their blue, white and red sashes hunkered down near Austerlitz train station as snow began falling early Thursday. The city was blanketed in white by daybreak., with as much as 60 centimetres of snow in rural areas.Macedonia's government, meanwhile, urged employers to exempt pregnant women and people over 60 from working for a day and to pay special attention to keeping construction workers warm due to the freezing conditions.But it wasn't all worry, muck and mess - some people were trying to make the most of the late-season blast of winter weather.