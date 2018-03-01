Italy: frost and snow threaten the harvest

Today (1 March), spring has begun on the meteorological calendar; however, vicious winter cold will continue to be recorded until the weekend. The strong east wind, which in the Netherlands got the nickname "Russian Bear" and is known in the UK as "Beast from the East",Rome got a blanket of snow, and in Croatia the layer of snow was 1.80 metres thick. On the slopes in the Alps it was freezing, and the same cold has been measured in many parts of northern Europe. Does this winter weather affect the fruit and vegetable market?The cold and snow have disrupted life in several European countries. In the Netherlands, code yellow was issued because of cold and local snow storms. In the United Kingdom, a weather alarm was issued, and Ireland temporarily issued a code red.. In few other places did the mercury drop as low as in Poland, but trade remains calm. A day temperature of -10 degrees Celsius is perceived as historically very normal, according to a trader.In Bologna, in the night of 27 February 2018, the mercury dropped to -7.5 °C. How much damage the frost will cause to the crops is still unclear, but the severe cold even posed a threat to the lettuce grown in greenhouses. A radicchio grower says that "the harvest is almost finished. We only have a bit left to harvest in the Marche region, where part of the production may have been lost, but we'll only know that when the cold spell is over."In the south of Italy, growers are also concerned about the frost. In some places,The real extent of the damage will only become clear once the temperature rises.There are concerns about the trees that were already in bloom (peaches, apricots, plums and cherries), the vegetables that were about to be harvested (peas, broad beans, potatoes, melons, lettuce and fennel) and the strawberry harvest. Moreover, there are logistical problems, because trucks are unable to pick up the products. Even the coastal Amalfi Coast region is covered with snow. Lemons are most prone to frost damage; therefore, there could be an impact on the harvest of the "yellow gold" and the PGI Sfusato amalfitano in this region.On 28 February, it was -8 °C. There are concerns about the production that is planned to be harvested in April/May. Rain is expected in the coming days, which is necessary to see how the plants react. In Marche, the mercury dropped to -17 degrees. The frost may have damaged the harvest of products like fennel, cauliflower, radicchio, escarole, cabbage, artichoke and fruit.In southern France, the temperature today stands at 7 degrees Celsius. A grower from the south devoted to the cultivation of a wide range of fruits is currently only actively involved with apples. For this crop, the cold has so far had no negative consequences. In Nord Pas de Calais, it is currently about 4 degrees below zero. Here the cold has had a huge impact. A grower from the north summarises briefly: "We will soon be unable to harvest any fruit."Apple growers are not yet very concerned about the new season. The cold, with -10 degrees during the day and -20 degrees at night, is historically normal for the country, according to a grower. In recent years, it has been exceptionally warm in the first months of the year. If the cold persists, it could have consequences for the health of the trees for certain breeds. "But we are not yet close to that stage and the temperature is expected to rise in the coming weekend."As far as vegetables are concerned, there has been an increase in the demand for winter vegetables. The cold will not have a big impact on the crops, but daily routines are partially disturbed. Greenhouse growers of, for example, cabbage and lettuce are working hard these days to keep the temperature inside the greenhouses above the freezing point.Last night (28 February to 1 March) was one of the most difficult for Hungarians. The temperature oscillated between -10 and -24.6 °C. For apples, cherries and prunes, the cold will not have any major consequences, because the trees are not yet in bloom. This is not the case for the apricots. The actual extent of the damages will only become clear over time. It is also impossible at this time to be sure about how the season will go. "Even if there is 80% loss, it could still be a good season; it all depends on the weather that is yet to come," said a trader.