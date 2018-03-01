Earth Changes
Concerns about freezing cold on early stone fruit across Southern Europe
Fresh Plaza
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 15:58 UTC
The cold and snow have disrupted life in several European countries. In the Netherlands, code yellow was issued because of cold and local snow storms. In the United Kingdom, a weather alarm was issued, and Ireland temporarily issued a code red. The main consequences for the market are delays in the supply, consumers staying home and a rising demand for winter vegetables. The consequences in other parts of Europe may be greater. Further to the south and east, the first fruit trees were already in bloom or the flowers were about to sprout. The freezing cold may very well damage the early stone fruit harvest in these regions. In few other places did the mercury drop as low as in Poland, but trade remains calm. A day temperature of -10 degrees Celsius is perceived as historically very normal, according to a trader.
Italy: frost and snow threaten the harvest
In Bologna, in the night of 27 February 2018, the mercury dropped to -7.5 °C. How much damage the frost will cause to the crops is still unclear, but the severe cold even posed a threat to the lettuce grown in greenhouses. A radicchio grower says that "the harvest is almost finished. We only have a bit left to harvest in the Marche region, where part of the production may have been lost, but we'll only know that when the cold spell is over."
In Savona, Piana or Albenga, the freezing temperatures recorded have had dramatic consequences for the artichokes. The harvest has been lost.
In Emilia-Romagna, some of the early stone fruit trees were in bloom when the frost hit the area. The harvest was "burned" by it. In other regions, growers tried to avoid its impact on the orchards with torches. In Ravenna and Trentino, the torches were lit to protect the blossom. There are also concerns about the plums and cherries in Vignola, Modena. Even if the buds are closed, the 13 degree frost could cause damage.
In parts of Puglia, temperatures fell for several hours during the night from 26 to 27 February to 4 to 6 degrees below zero. This damaged the stone fruit blossom, causing a part to be lost. On the fields in Foggia, vegetables were damaged by frost, and in Brindisi, Francavilla, Latiano, Fasano and Ostuni a lot of snow fell. The extent of the damage is still unclear, although the flowers in almond, nectarine and apricot trees were visibly affected the next morning (28 February). The real extent of the damage will only become clear once the temperature rises.
In the north of Naples and the adjacent Caserta, in the Campania region, the situation is no different. The damage is visible, especially in the orchards and greenhouses. There are concerns about the trees that were already in bloom (peaches, apricots, plums and cherries), the vegetables that were about to be harvested (peas, broad beans, potatoes, melons, lettuce and fennel) and the strawberry harvest. Moreover, there are logistical problems, because trucks are unable to pick up the products. Even the coastal Amalfi Coast region is covered with snow. Lemons are most prone to frost damage; therefore, there could be an impact on the harvest of the "yellow gold" and the PGI Sfusato amalfitano in this region.
France: mainly hit in the north
In southern France, the temperature today stands at 7 degrees Celsius. A grower from the south devoted to the cultivation of a wide range of fruits is currently only actively involved with apples. For this crop, the cold has so far had no negative consequences. In Nord Pas de Calais, it is currently about 4 degrees below zero. Here the cold has had a huge impact. A grower from the north summarises briefly: "We will soon be unable to harvest any fruit."
Poland: Cold? -20 degrees Celsius is normal
Apple growers are not yet very concerned about the new season. The cold, with -10 degrees during the day and -20 degrees at night, is historically normal for the country, according to a grower. In recent years, it has been exceptionally warm in the first months of the year. If the cold persists, it could have consequences for the health of the trees for certain breeds. "But we are not yet close to that stage and the temperature is expected to rise in the coming weekend."
As far as vegetables are concerned, there has been an increase in the demand for winter vegetables. The cold will not have a big impact on the crops, but daily routines are partially disturbed. Greenhouse growers of, for example, cabbage and lettuce are working hard these days to keep the temperature inside the greenhouses above the freezing point.
Hungary: severe night frost may cause damage
Last night (28 February to 1 March) was one of the most difficult for Hungarians. The temperature oscillated between -10 and -24.6 °C. For apples, cherries and prunes, the cold will not have any major consequences, because the trees are not yet in bloom. This is not the case for the apricots in Western Hungary. The apricot trees there were in an early stage of flowering, and after an initial inspection, a loss of up to 70% of the production is expected for certain varieties. Losses are also expected for some peach varieties in the south east of the country, even though the bloom was not in as advanced a stage as apricots. The actual extent of the damages will only become clear over time. It is also impossible at this time to be sure about how the season will go. "Even if there is 80% loss, it could still be a good season; it all depends on the weather that is yet to come," said a trader.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: See also: A taste of the future: Fruit and vegetable prices surge as blizzards cut off roads, damage crops in China