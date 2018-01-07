Fruit and vegetable prices in major cities in central and northern China have surged after severe winter weather cut off highways and damaged crops, the government said late on Saturday.Parts of highways connecting Henan, Shanxi, Shandong, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces were blocked., footage on state television showed on Sunday.The city of Hefei, the capital of Anhui province, will give residents discounts on vegetables for seven days after prices increased, state radio said on Sunday, citing the city's pricing regulator.