© Xinhua/Zhang Nan



Some areas are expected to see blizzards.

Heavy snow hit northeast China yesterday, causing flight delays and expressway shutdowns and the suspension of school classes.according to the local expressway authorities, Xinhua reports.The airport in Changchun, capital of Jilin, was closed. More than 100 inbound and outbound flights were delayed, and some 20 inbound flights have been diverted to other airports.Rescue workers have been dispatched to clear up snow and ice from roads and at railway stations.Several bus stations also suspended service at several sections of road in Liaoning.In Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, the city's education bureau ordered classes be halted until tomorrow for kindergartens, primary schools and middle schools in nine districts.The Heilongjiang observatory issued an alert for heavy snow at 11 a.m., forecasting that at least 6 millimeters of snow would fall in the cities of Daqing, Suihua, Yichun, Harbin, and Mudanjiang from 2 p.m. yesterday to 2 a.m. today.In the country's four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, red is the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.