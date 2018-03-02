© Getty

Blizzards

In recent years the UK has become more reliant on gas imports.

National Grid's first "gas deficit warning" for eight years has been withdrawn after supplies increased.The network operatordue to the current cold snap gripping the UK.The warning was a call to the market to boost supplies.National Grid said it did not anticipate having to issue a new warning on Friday, but would doover the last 24 hours and we have seen an increase of supplies into the network.we expect to see high demand on the gas network, so we are continuing to monitor developments closely."Protecting customer supplies is always our first priority and we would like to reassure them that this high demand has not affected their domestic gas supplies".The sub-zero temperatures and snowy conditions in the UK have caused a spike in demand for gas from consumers and businesses.National Grid has seen itsin the past week.That increase in demand was coupled withcoming from Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium, leading to the National Grid warning.Suppliers responded to Thursday's warning by pumping more gas into the system, andNational Grid can ask large businesses to scale back gas usage, but in this case, reductions in gas use by industry were done through commercial contracts with suppliers.Supplies to domestic consumers were not affected.Gas-fired power stations are taking up the slack as coal-fired power stations are decommissioned.In addition,