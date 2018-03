© The Murder of Seth Rich Illustration by Greg Groesch/The Washington Times

With the clearly unethical and most likely criminal behavior of the upper management levels of the Department of Justice DOJ ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI ) exposed by Chairman Devin Nunes of the House Intelligence Committee, there are two complementary areas that have been conveniently swept under the rug.The first deals with the murder of the Democratic National Committee DNC ) staffer Seth Rich , and the second deals with the alleged hacking of the DNC server by Russia but do not hold your breath.The facts that we know of in the murder of the DNC staffer, Seth Rich , was that he was gunned down blocks from his home on July 10, 2016. Washington Metro police detectives claim that Mr. Rich was a robbery victim, which is strange since after being shot twice in the back, he was still wearing a $2,000 gold necklace and watch. He still had his wallet, key and phone. Clearly, he was not a victim of robbery.This has all the earmarks of a targeted hit job.According to other open sources, Metro police were told by their "higher ups" that if they spoke about the case, they will be immediately terminated. It has been claimed that this order came down from very high up the "food chain," well beyond the D.C. mayor's office. Interesting.One more unexplained twist is that on July 10, 2016, the same day Seth Rich was murdered, an FBI agent's car was burglarized in the same vicinity. Included in the FBI equipment stolen was a 40 caliber Glock 22. D.C. Metro police issued a press release, declaring that the theft of the FBI agent's car occurred between 5 and 7 a.m. Two weeks later, the FBI changed the time of the theft to between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. Was the FBI gun used to shoot Seth Rich ? Neither the FBI nor the Metro police will discuss.Another aspect that needs to be uncovered is the FBI 's "denial" that its cyber experts who share space with the D.C. Metro police department at Cleveland Avenue in the District, assisted in accessing data on Mr. Rich 's laptop. Not likely.The file with evidence of what was on Mr. Rich 's laptop sits with the FBI in a co-shared space with the D.C. police department.