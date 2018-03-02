The illegals involved in the protest allegedly walked 250 miles from New York into Washington, DC as part of the "Cosecha Network," claiming that they somehow have a right to disturb the innocent American civilians who were traveling through city streets trying to get to and from work, for their demands of Amnesty.
The illegals would lay down on sidewalks, shutting down traffic through city streets, holding signs, and causing a public display of disobedience which forced taxpaying, hardworking Americans to suffer as a result of their criminal mischief.
Everyday Americans are in no way to blame for these illegal "Dreamers" or their actions, nor are they able to change the legislation which the Democratic Party has refused to acknowledge.
President Trump made the Democratic Party a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) "Dreamers," which they could have negotiated a form of amnesty for the illegal aliens, and the Democrats chose not to act.
Comment: Of course not. Illegal aliens are a big part of Democrat's voting base. Report reveals where Killary's illegal votes came from
As a result of their failures, those illegal aliens will have no choice but to return to their home countries. Yet, the "Dreamers" involved in today's march continue to blame President Trump for the failures of the Democratic Party to work with him on finding a solution.
Now, the Democratic Party's failures, and their own actions, have caused these illegals to go to jail.
Once the group began laying down in the streets, harassing Americans, and causing a disruption they were arrested for their crimes.
This is a nation of law and order, and the ignorance of criminal illegal aliens causing everyday Americans problems in an effort to demand something they're not entitled to in the first place has to end.
"The Cochecha Movement," is a clearly funded Democratic "Resistance" operation that on its website places blame on President Trump entirely for the failures of the left, showing that this group was never interested in doing anything except "resisting" the President of the United States of America.
They deserve to be incarcerated, and hopefully they'll be deported as a result of these crimes of disrupting the public.