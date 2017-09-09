© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

This is a great reason why we need to end DACA and deport the DREAMers back to their country of origin; DACA was always just about ensuring more votes for Democrats.If these DREAMers are allowed to stay, they will ensure that Democrats win the popular vote, in sanctuary states like California and New York, for the foreseeable future.Globalists like Paul Ryan and Marco Rubio, who are just Democrats in disguise all want to keep DACA specifically for this purpose.11 counties in CA had more voters than voting age citizens having 102-138% total voters.