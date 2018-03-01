© Evgeny Biyatov / Sputnik



Following media speculation about Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets, Russia's defense minister has confirmed two were deployed for tests in Syria. However, they were there for just two days for combat and other tests.Earlier reports, based on footage purportedly showing the aircraft in Syria and interpretation of Israeli satellite images, claimed that four Su-57s had been deployed to the Russian airbase at Khmeimim.The minister added that the full trial program of the advanced aircraft will be completed this year