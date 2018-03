© Eva Bartlett

Related Links

About The Author



Eva Bartlett is a freelance journalist and rights activist with extensive experience in the Gaza Strip, where she lived a cumulative three years (from late 2008 to early 2013), arriving by boat as a part of the Free Gaza missions. She has been to Syria six times since April 2014 and works to convey the voices of a people suffering under the foreign war on Syria. Her writings can be found on her blog, In Gaza

Elijah Magnier is the chief international correspondent at Al Rai and a political and terrorism/counterterrorism analyst, with over 32 years' experience, including covering Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya & more.His website is Elijah J. Magnier where you can find his latest articles, including translations into a number of languages. You can find him also on Twitter Mr. Magnier is working on a book, "Hezbollah: The Unlikely Peacemakers From Domestic Resistance To A Regional Army". He has a Go Fund Me campaign for this project