Apparently, the New York Times did just that when it wrote about a leaked UN report.The article , run by the respectable US newspaper on Tuesday, is based on a 200-page report by a group of eight experts who were tasked by the UN Security Council to monitor how sanctions against North Korea are implemented. The country was punished for developing nuclear weapons and rocket technology with serious restrictions on how it can trade with foreign nations and has been finding ways to circumvent those.One was thewith three other such contracted shipments revealed via paper tracking, although whether or not they were actually made remains unclear.Another episode happened inaccording to the report. Both episodes were reported to the UN panel by unidentified UN personnel.Experts who reviewed the report on behalf of the newspaper said the evidence presented by the UNThe NYT did not say how or when it obtained the UN document, which is not available to the public.The publication of the report comes as the Syrian government stands accused of repeatedly using chemical weapons against civilian targets in eastern Ghouta, a neighborhood of Damascus controlled by several jihadist groups.They cannot be verified by independent observers, including those from the countries openly calling for the toppling of the Syrian President Bashar Assad, like the US.This does not stop the Western mainstream media from bombarding their audiences with reports of intolerable civilian suffering inflicted by the Russia-backed "Assad regime" and "experts" calling for a US-led military intervention against Damascus.One may almost suspect that the US media have not learned their collective lesson from the run-up for the Iraqi invasion. Joseph Kahn, the managing editor of the New York Times, assured everyone last month thatWe can now rest assured that the Syria coverage is a different story altogether.