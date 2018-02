© Reuters / Marat Gurt



One of the top roller-coaster sagas in what, some years ago, I christened Pipelineistan , has yielded a definitive twist.The US$8 billion,1,814-kilometer Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline (TAPI) was officially inaugurated on Friday, in full pomp, and with proceedings broadcast live on Afghan TV, on the Turkmen-Afghan border close to Herat.Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani hosted Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and India's Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar.So far, though, endless deadlines have come and gone.TAPI simply cannot exist without Taliban approval. According to a statement by Taliban spokesman Qari Mohammad Yusuf Ahmadi, "the Islamic Emirate views this project as an important element of the country's economic infrastructure and believes its proper implementation will benefit the Afghan people. We announce our cooperation in providing security for the project in areas under our control."Another Taliban faction, led by Mullah Mohammad Rasool, also let it be known, via spokesman Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, that, "we will not allow any group or state to disrupt this project."So when spokesman Ahmadi claims TAPI was initially planned when the Taliban were in power in Kabul from 1996 to 2001, he's correct. The Taliban were wined and dined in Houston in 1997, as I reported for Asia Times, but nothing came out of it. The haggling was all about transit fees.Rumors swirled in Herat about a bunch of unidentified jihadis, allegedly trained in Iran, planning to attack the inauguration ceremony. There has been no confirmation whatsoever that this is the case - either from Afghan or Iranian sources. Even President Ghani rejected the outlandish idea that Tehran would sabotage TAPI.The rumors should be traced to a Pipelineistan mini-Cold War between TAPI and IPI - the competing Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline, which, under pressure from the Bush and Obama administrations, was eventually reduced to IP.TAPI is a very good deal for Ashgabat - as it allows Turkmenistan finally to diversify its export markets instead of relying entirely on its major customer China. Gurbanguly, moreover, wants to turn TAPI into an energy/IT/connectivity corridor.From Islamabad's point of view, both TAPI and IP are very much needed. TAPI will meet at least 20% of Pakistan's natural gas requirements and 10% of its energy needs.What we have here is a major upward twist in terms of Eurasian integration. The in-progress Turkmenistan energy corridor will eventually link with one of the major Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), sharply increasing Central Asian connectivity.Even New Delhi, despite its immense reservations regarding CPEC, is now hailing TAPI, via Minister Akbar, as "a symbol of our goals" and "a new page in co-operation" between the four nations.Additionally, TAPI adds to India's connectivity with Central Asia, via Afghanistan, as embodied in New Delhi's investment in Chabahar port in Iran.Ghani, for his part, said: "We hope our next generation will see this pipeline as the foundation of a joint position in our region which is aimed at improving our economy, providing jobs and increasing our security, all in our fight against extremists."