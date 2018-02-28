Society's Child
Classic Liberal: Woman busted running 150-woman prostitution ring with son is also feminist erotica author
Filipa Ioannou
San Francisco Chronicle
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 16:15 UTC
San Francisco Chronicle
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 16:15 UTC
during a jailhouse interview.
The woman, 59-year-old Fay Ruth Romesburg, is accused of working with her son David Scott Romesburg, 38, to lure women into sex work and then arranging appointments for them at three properties, one in Rohnert Park and two in Santa Rosa, taking a cut of their earnings in the process, police said in January.
David Romesberg is also accused of forcing one woman to continue working until she paid a debt to him, and withholding money from others to meet their basic needs unless they engaged in sex with him or sex work.
In the interview, the elder Romesburg said she is "deeply concerned with female sexual empowerment" and referred to laws against sex work as a "continued assault on women's rights."
She denied that any prostitution took place in the home on Alvarado Avenue, which Santa Rosa police alleged was a brothel.
The investigation into the duo began when the manager of an apartment complex on Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park told law enforcement they suspected the apartment rented by the Romesburgs may have been used for prostitution, according to police.
Both Romesburgs appeared in court Monday but have not yet entered pleas - they were reportedly given extra time to look for a private attorney. County records show her bail is set at $245,000, and his is $250,000.
Fay Romesburg told the Press Democrat that she is a writer by trade who has penned various erotic and sex-related works under the pen name F.R.R. Mallory.
Her titles include "The Kinky Feminist," "Extreme Space: The Domination and Submission Handbook" and "Never Trust an Angel." According to her Amazon.com author bio, she has degrees in English and psychology from UC Berkeley and her work has also appeared in an anthology of vampire erotica called "Bites of Passion."
"Every American carries the residues of Puritanical sexual mores into any act of contact with other humans including basic touch," she wrote in the introduction to "The Kinky Feminist. "Still, our history isn't enough of a burden upon our sexual expression, we are constantly told we need more laws to criminalize and legislate our sexual activities."
"We need to stop treating these women as victims," she said of sex workers in her jailhouse interview. "They are highly intelligent and educated."
The woman, 59-year-old Fay Ruth Romesburg, is accused of working with her son David Scott Romesburg, 38, to lure women into sex work and then arranging appointments for them at three properties, one in Rohnert Park and two in Santa Rosa, taking a cut of their earnings in the process, police said in January.
David Romesberg is also accused of forcing one woman to continue working until she paid a debt to him, and withholding money from others to meet their basic needs unless they engaged in sex with him or sex work.
In the interview, the elder Romesburg said she is "deeply concerned with female sexual empowerment" and referred to laws against sex work as a "continued assault on women's rights."
She denied that any prostitution took place in the home on Alvarado Avenue, which Santa Rosa police alleged was a brothel.
The investigation into the duo began when the manager of an apartment complex on Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park told law enforcement they suspected the apartment rented by the Romesburgs may have been used for prostitution, according to police.
Both Romesburgs appeared in court Monday but have not yet entered pleas - they were reportedly given extra time to look for a private attorney. County records show her bail is set at $245,000, and his is $250,000.
Fay Romesburg told the Press Democrat that she is a writer by trade who has penned various erotic and sex-related works under the pen name F.R.R. Mallory.
Her titles include "The Kinky Feminist," "Extreme Space: The Domination and Submission Handbook" and "Never Trust an Angel." According to her Amazon.com author bio, she has degrees in English and psychology from UC Berkeley and her work has also appeared in an anthology of vampire erotica called "Bites of Passion."
"Every American carries the residues of Puritanical sexual mores into any act of contact with other humans including basic touch," she wrote in the introduction to "The Kinky Feminist. "Still, our history isn't enough of a burden upon our sexual expression, we are constantly told we need more laws to criminalize and legislate our sexual activities."
"We need to stop treating these women as victims," she said of sex workers in her jailhouse interview. "They are highly intelligent and educated."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russia has developed lasers to neutralise satellites anonymous source claims
- Pentagon admits no proof of E. Ghouta chem attack - blames Russia anyway
- The screws tighten around Netanyahu as he's named by state prosecutor in new bribery scandal
- Afghanistan ready to play big role in Eurasian integration with inauguration of TAPI pipeline
- Polish priest condemned after claiming the 'truth' for Jews is 'whatever serves their subjective interests'
- Lavrov: US training EU armies to nuke Russia
- Russia is laughing at Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals
- Flashback: State-sponsored doping? At least 80 New Zealand athletes caught taking drugs
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- British woman who killed teen to check murder off her 'bucket list' jailed for life in Australia
- Putin: Moscow will not forever tolerate the shelling in eastern Ghouta that hit Russian embassy
- US strategy in Afghanistan is peace through bombing
- US top general complains to Congress that Russia 'threatens our ability to dominate Middle East region'
- Federal judge backs up Trump on border wall challenge
- Broward Count State's Attorney opened 40 investigations into criminal misconduct during Sheriff Israel's tenure
- Kim Dotcom tweets warnings about 'invisible spy war' & deep state interference
- Egyptians could have used autumnal equinox to achieve perfect alignment of Giza's pyramids
- Report of anonymous sexual assault allegations rock Labour Party
- UN finally becoming exposed as haven for rapists and pedophiles
- Just how Russian is the "Russian" mafia?
- Russia has developed lasers to neutralise satellites anonymous source claims
- Pentagon admits no proof of E. Ghouta chem attack - blames Russia anyway
- The screws tighten around Netanyahu as he's named by state prosecutor in new bribery scandal
- Lavrov: US training EU armies to nuke Russia
- Russia is laughing at Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals
- Putin: Moscow will not forever tolerate the shelling in eastern Ghouta that hit Russian embassy
- US top general complains to Congress that Russia 'threatens our ability to dominate Middle East region'
- Federal judge backs up Trump on border wall challenge
- Congress attempting to pass Bill H.R.1856, removing protections of site owners for what their users post
- The CIA, Soros And Obama vs. Democracy - Why the US Empire Has No Moral High Ground
- China moves to contain criticism amid proposed elimination of presidential term limits, clearing the way for lifetime Xi presidency
- Trump Admin announces $260ml in grants to family planning programs that don't perform abortions
- Reparations: South Africa's Assembly approves land expropriation without compensation
- US trying to 'embarrass' Pakistan with reinclusion in terror financing watchlist, says adviser to PM
- Creepy uncle Erdogan makes girl cry on stage telling her she might be "martyred" (VIDEO)
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's trip to India a "colossal failure" (Video)
- Russian MoD spokesman: Syrian civilians suffer most in areas controlled by US allies
- Syria: What's really going on in East Ghouta?
- Poll: Overwhelming majority of Americans hold dismal opinions of Congress, most say it primarily serves donors and elites
- Two memos enter, one memo leaves: Why the Dems' memo fails to rebut the GOP's - and even confirms its main points
- Afghanistan ready to play big role in Eurasian integration with inauguration of TAPI pipeline
- Polish priest condemned after claiming the 'truth' for Jews is 'whatever serves their subjective interests'
- Flashback: State-sponsored doping? At least 80 New Zealand athletes caught taking drugs
- British woman who killed teen to check murder off her 'bucket list' jailed for life in Australia
- US strategy in Afghanistan is peace through bombing
- Broward Count State's Attorney opened 40 investigations into criminal misconduct during Sheriff Israel's tenure
- Kim Dotcom tweets warnings about 'invisible spy war' & deep state interference
- Report of anonymous sexual assault allegations rock Labour Party
- UN finally becoming exposed as haven for rapists and pedophiles
- Just how Russian is the "Russian" mafia?
- Silicon Spies: How the American government invests in data-gathering startups
- 'Gays for Putin' plan St. Petersburg rally ahead of presidential election
- ICE arrests 150 illegal immigrants in Oakland California, half of those arrested have criminal convictions
- The great YouTube purge continues: Top conservative channels shut down in February
- Dire warning: A tidal wave of refugees is coming
- Totalitarian creep: MSNBC guest says criticizing FBI is a 'high crime'
- No more 'booth babes': The #MeToo movement strikes the Geneva Motor Show
- Our Kids Are Not Alright: Millenials are skipping school to denounce a Constitution they know nothing about
- Kentucky school district unanimously votes to let teachers carry concealed handguns
- Convicted murderer's execution called off; medical staff couldn't find a working vein
- Out of Europe, Not Africa? 5.2 Million years old pre-human footprint found in Greece
- Prolonging The Agony: Macgregor and Docherty Publish Volume Two of Hidden History of WW1
- Face of Pictish male, violently murdered 1400 years ago, reconstructed in detail
- SOTT Focus: The Hired "Jumping Jacks" of the Press and Their Corporate and Deep State Overlords
- How the Brits sent Russian POWs and exiles to death and the gulag after WWII
- Tibet: An 18th Century anatomical dictionary offers evidence of the legendary Yeti
- Stone Age calendar knowledge revealed on mammoth bone bracelet?
- 2,000yo mummies discovered at major Egyptian tombs is "just the beginning" (VIDEO)
- John Dee painting originally had circle of human skulls x-ray imaging reveals
- Sweden's 8,000yo skulls were brutally smashed and mounted on stakes says study
- Research suggests deadly form of salmonella caused 16th century epidemic that killed over 80% of Mexican population
- Eden, an alternative translation tells a different story
- Swastika's 12,000 year-old history
- Snow White, the inspiration and evolution of a fable
- "As if the Day of Judgement were at hand": The Great Wind of 1362
- What is Ukraine?
- Researchers say oldest known cave paintings were created by 'sophisticated' Neanderthals
- Treasures of Andalusia: The ancient megalithic tombs of Málaga, Spain
- US extensive use of biowarfare in North Korea exposed in long-suppressed official report
- Despite new findings, ancient 'Cheddar Man' Briton may not be dark-skinned
- Egyptians could have used autumnal equinox to achieve perfect alignment of Giza's pyramids
- Cyclic Catastrophism vs Big Bang
- Vodafone planning to install 4G mobile phone network on the moon!
- Neutron star that defies all the rules discovered
- Powerful flare detected from Proxima Centauri
- World's first recorded opalised pearls discovered in Australia
- Ultraviolet: The invisible glow of flowers (PHOTOS)
- Revolutionary new state of matter created
- Researchers at Harvard create electronic artificial eye
- Preterm birth leaves its mark on the functional networks of the brain
- Centaurus A's satellites "coherent movement" challenges current dark matter theories (VIDEO)
- Water, water everywhere: Evidence from lunar missions finds water is widely distributed across the moon's surface
- The chimera is real: Scientists just made sheep-human hybrids
- Helix structure discovered in tail of human sperm (PHOTO)
- Thinking outside the box of quantum physics: How the mind can make sense of the quantum quagmire in more ways than one
- Any contact with ETs could cause chaos for life on Earth
- New trojan malware could mind-control neural networks
- Some types of black holes erase your past
- Are computer algorithms better than people at pre-crime prediction?
- Wild horses are EXTINCT: Domesticated breeds are now the only ones left on the planet, according to shock DNA study
- Coldest temperature for 117 years recorded in Germany of minus 30.5 degrees C
- Stacks of rare blue ice form 30ft high on shores of the Great Lakes (PHOTOS,VIDEOS)
- Bosavi volcano in Papua New Guinea dormant for centuries shows recent signs of activity
- Woman's death 'likely caused' by dog bites in Paphos, Cyprus
- Fresh shallow earthquake of magnitude 6 rocks Papua New Guinea
- Deep freeze kills 8 people in Poland
- 3.2 magnitude quake rocks Northern England shaking houses - the second to strike in 2 weeks
- At least 50 dead as 'Beast from the East' blasts Europe (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Scientists are stunned as the North Pole surges above freezing
- Awesome sun halos sighted in Brazil and Slovenia (PHOTO, VIDEO)
- Siberian cold hits France leaving two people dead
- Snow depth passes 5 meter mark at ski resorts on 3 continents with 11 meters at Niseko in Japan
- Waterspout filmed off Palm Beach, Florida (VIDEO)
- Waterspout filmed near Gozo, Malta
- 4 tornadoes confirmed as daylight reveals swath of damage in southern US
- Insect population decline reported across Australia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record sized hail - Sun halos planet wide - Shrimp & fish cold kill (VIDEO)
- Some of the world's largest lakes are drying up
- An extremely rare gyrfalcon from the tundra visits Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania
- Naples in Italy is 'whitewashed' by its heaviest snowfall in 50 years
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Many cases of "dementia" are actually side effects of prescription drugs or vaccines, according to research
- It was only a matter of time: New study finds standing desks may lead to back pain, brain drain
- Escharotic treatment for cervical dysplasia is unproven, dangerous and stupid
- A fifth of antibiotic prescriptions are needless; superbugs set to kill more people than cancer, Jeremy Hunt warns
- Fibromyalgia, CFS, IBS and childhood trauma
- Millennials on course to be the fattest generation on record with 74% projected to be overweight by age 40
- Quercetin far superior to Tamiflu as flu remedy
- Scientists catch on film the rogue molecule that can trigger autoimmunity (VIDEO)
- 'World's largest brain tumour' removed
- 'Every Child Alive' report states: The United States' falls embarrassingly far behind other wealthy countries in infant mortality rates
- America's other prescription drug epidemic? Benzodiazepines
- 'Experts' declare turmeric just a health fad, despite evidence
- The flu is a global threat for which the world is poorly prepared
- "School exclusion day" bans unvaccinated kids from schools in Oregon
- Schizophrenia a side effect of human development?
- Death toll from listeria outbreak in South Africa reaches 172, more than doubling previous numbers
- Largest observational study to date finds alcohol use biggest risk factor for dementia
- Study of "superagers" show anatomically different brains
- Minnesota toddler with rare allergy to water
- Study Finds: Medical cannabis superior to opioids for chronic pain
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Jordan Peterson on why so many young men are committing mass murder (Video)
- Everybody is exhausted and it's not getting better
- Can parents turn their children into criminal psychopaths?
- The dangers of possession and our search for meaning
- Loss of US psychiatric hospitals has led to a mental health crisis
- Creativity: The silver lining of social rejection
- Hey kids time to unplug! Students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens
- A sign of the times: Why are kids impatient, bored, friendless and entitled?
- Nervous breakdown: What are the signs?
- Which hairstyles make you look most intelligent and attractive?
- Jordan Peterson's '12 Rules for Life: A compass for the lost
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
Quote of the Day
Evil deeds do not prosper; the slow man catches up with the swift.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
The near hysterical reaction of so-called mainstream scientists to evidence that casts doubts on their dogmatic beliefs is astounding. It...
The same group who wants to control the World?
It looks like the whites are down to 2 options, flee or fight.
Who gave the US Pentagon the right to "dominate" the ME? Nobody asked the people of this country. In fact, Trump's election was largely predicated...
We knew a man who considered that it was Jupiter who produces the planets and even the ones going out to orbit around Pluto, and at the "dividing...