Society's Child
Alabama responds to Florida shooting by passing bill to expand 'Stand Your Ground' law
John Falkenberg
Conservative Tribune
Wed, 28 Feb 2018 13:12 UTC
"Stand Your Ground" law a mere day after the Florida school shooting this past week.
According to Breitbart, the move was made in the hopes of empowering church-goers to defend their lives while at their places of worship.
The recently-passed proposed revision of Alabama's self-defense law states a person is "presumed justified in the use of force if they reasonably believe someone is about to seriously harm a church member," according to The Seattle Times.
In other words, the bill would very specifically protect church members defending their religious communities.
The shooting at a Texas church last year taught us how big a target churches can be, and it showed the world that armed citizens can stop a threat if legislation will just get out of the way.
"You got nuts everywhere just like you had in the high school in Florida yesterday. Occasionally, they show up in a church," Representative Lynn Greer said according to The Seattle Times.
The bill passed by a large margin - 40-16, according to The Seattle Times.
Not everyone was happy about the bill's introduction and passing, however.
Democrats reportedly attempted a filibuster against the bill, but didn't even make it three full hours.
"(The bill is) pandering. It doesn't accomplish anything," complained Democrat Representative Chris England according to The Seattle Times.
He said he found it "amazing, interesting that on the day after a school shooting where 17 people were murdered... that in Alabama we are having a debate about trying to figure ways to introduce guns in churches."
It should be amazing. Empowering citizens is always amazing, although I sincerely doubt this bill would "introduce" guns to churches.
I gotta say, even for a state as red as Alabama, this is a pretty bold move to make in the midst of the current political landscape.
We couldn't be happier.
Somewhere in these United States there is a group of people that acknowledge that the more legislation is passed to back Mr. and Mrs. Responsibly-Armed Citizen, the safer We the People are.
To the Alabama House of Representatives - my hat is off to you today.
Comment: This bill will extend coverage of Alabama's 2006 'Stand Your Ground Law' to anyone in a house of worship, or on grounds in which church or religious activities are held, to use 'deadly physical force' against those attempting to kidnap, attack, or gain unlawful entry. One state Rep. Lynn Greer stated, "If you have someone coming into a church with a gun that starts shooting folks, you want to have someone that's going to shoot back."
Why are threats to schools escalating now? What's wrong with our society?
If we can blame someone, we don't have to think about this, do we?
When people knock up against the ceiling of what they can/want to understand, they immediately start to blame/label/attack. That is GUARANTEED to make things worse. But no matter how many times this happens, people never seem to learn this fundamental lesson.
You may not understand, no matter how earnestly you try, but just by making the effort you improve things, if only for your own growth and well-being.