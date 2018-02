According to Breitbart , the move was made in the hopes of empowering church-goers to defend their lives while at their places of worship.The recently-passed proposed revision of Alabama's self-defense law states a person is "presumed justified in the use of force if they reasonably believe someone is about to seriously harm a church member," according to The Seattle Times The shooting at a Texas church last year taught us how big a target churches can be, and it showed the world that armed citizens can stop a threat if legislation will just get out of the way."You got nuts everywhere just like you had in the high school in Florida yesterday. Occasionally, they show up in a church," Representative Lynn Greer said according to The Seattle Times.The bill passed by a large margin - 40-16, according to The Seattle Times.Not everyone was happy about the bill's introduction and passing, however."(The bill is) pandering. It doesn't accomplish anything," complained Democrat Representative Chris England according to The Seattle Times.He said he found it "amazing, interesting that on the day after a school shooting where 17 people were murdered... that in Alabama we are having a debate about trying to figure ways to introduce guns in churches."It should be amazing. Empowering citizens is always amazing, although I sincerely doubt this bill would "introduce" guns to churches.We couldn't be happier.Somewhere in these United States there is a group of people that acknowledge that the more legislation is passed to back Mr. and Mrs. Responsibly-Armed Citizen, the safer We the People are.To the Alabama House of Representatives - my hat is off to you today.