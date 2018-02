It comes after Russia vetoed a rival resolution that blamed Iran for fueling the conflict there.All 15 UNSC members voted in favor of the draft resolution on Yemen, put forward by Russia as a compromise after it vetoed a rival, "antagonizing" draft submitted by the UK, that also drew criticism from China.imposed at the onset of its civil war in 2015. However, that draft gained only 11 votes in support, with Russia and Bolivia voting against and China and Kazakhstan abstaining.Having said that Russia "fully endorses the majority of the provisions" set forth in the UK-sponsored resolution, Russian UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia noted ahead of the vote thatCalling the situation in Yemen "far more complicated that we are frequently made to believe," the Russian diplomat said thatand is based on the "selective and contentious conclusions" of the UN experts panel.The UK draft would have caused "fracturing of security council and sow discord at a time when the Security Council is in dire need of closing its ranks," he argued, adding that Russia's concerns about the divisive nature of the UK draft were "shared by many delegates.""There is a grave danger in toying with geopolitical maps, including with the use of the most volatile material, namely relations within the Islamic world, relations between the Sunnis and the Shiite," he warned, adding thatChina, which abstained from the vote on the UK draft, sided with the argument, with its envoy saying thatDescribing the situation in Yemen as "very complex," the Chinese envoy also pointed to the lack of proof of Iran's supposed violations. "It's inadvisable to the Council to rush to conclusion in absence of adequate evidence," he said.The accusations against Iran stem from the January report of the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen. The report found that some missile debris discovered in Yemen was of Iranian origin, delivered into the country after the embargo was imposed. While the panel accused Iran of flaunting the embargo by "failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply", it fell short of identifying the supplier of the weapons.In December, US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley posed in front of the partially incinerated remains of a missile, purported to be Iranian-made and fired into Saudi Arabia from Yemen. She did not say when or where the missile was used or fired, or its location when found. Tehran insists it has not violated the embargo and dismissed the accusations, describing the "evidence" showcased by Haley as "fabricated.""Russia prevented accountability and endangered the entire region," Haley said in a scathing statement ending with a thinly veiled threat: "If Russia is going to use its veto to block action against Iran's dangerous and destabilizing conduct, thenshe said.Tehran, meanwhile, said it "categorically rejects" all the allegations around its supposed arms supplies to Houthi rebels in Yemen, calling the UK-submitted draft an attempt to deflect attention from the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen," caused by the Saudi-led coalition bombings.While the UN panel investigating 10 Saudi airstrikes that caused civilian casualties found last year that, in eight of them, the bombing was unwarranted and "may amount to war crimes," theThe same report stated that although some weapons supplied to the Houthis were of Iranian manufacture, there has been no "sufficient evidence to confirm any direct large-scale supply of arms" by the Iranian government.