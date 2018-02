© Revolutionary Student Front – Austin Facebook page

The UT Austin Antifa student group based its 2017 program on "Turn Illness Into A Weapon," a book charting the neo-Marxist Socialist Patients Collective group's actions in Germany, which placed the blame of mental illness on capitalist oppression.



The Revolutionary Student Front sought to create a health care system that not only treated students for their mental illnesses, but also mobilized them to fight capitalism. [...]



The group also admits at one point that members of its own leadership suffer from "mental illnesses."

According to Far-Left Watch, The Revolutionary Student Front at the University of Texas at Austin is actively recruiting students with 'mental illnesses.' Daily Caller reports:says the group's manifesto. The group also believes, "The goal of every initiative and program launched by a revolutionary organization should be for the purpose of recruiting fighters into its ranks and forging them in the fiery furnace of class struggle."