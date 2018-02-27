King Salman
© Photo by AFP
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 13, 2017, shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (L) arriving for the opening of the shura council ordinary session in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has fired the kingdom's military chief of staff and several other high ranking military officers.

Citing several royal decrees, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced "the termination of the services of General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan, Chief of Staff" on Monday night.

It added that Fayyad al-Ruwaili will be appointed as the new chief of staff.

The director of the kingdom's ground forces and air defenses were also replaced.

No official reason was given for the move, but they come as the kingdom's war against Yemen nears the end of its third year.

Since March 2015, the Saudi regime, together with a coalition of its allies, has been heavily bombarding Yemen as part of a brutal campaign against its impoverished southern neighbor. It has been attempting unsuccessfully to reinstall Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh.

Read More: The Saudi campaign has killed at least 13,600 people since its onset. Furthermore, much of the country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and factories, has been reduced to rubble in the Saudi war.