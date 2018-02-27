© Photo by AFP



Saudi Arabia's King Salman has fired the kingdom's military chief of staff and several other high ranking military officers.Citing several royal decrees, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced "the termination of the services of General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan, Chief of Staff" on Monday night.The director of the kingdom's ground forces and air defenses were also replaced.Since March 2015, the Saudi regime, together with a coalition of its allies, has been heavily bombarding Yemen as part of a brutal campaign against its impoverished southern neighbor.Read More:The Saudi campaign has killed at least 13,600 people since its onset. Furthermore, much of the country's infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and factories, has been reduced to rubble in the Saudi war.