"My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents - particularly our most vulnerable - and I know that Oakland is safer when we share information, encourage community awareness, and care for our neighbors," said Mayor Schaaf in the press release.

Mayor Schaaf Encourages Residents to Consult Immigration Resources Due to Potential ICE Activity



Oakland, CA - Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours.



As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them.



My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents - particularly our most vulnerable - and I know that Oakland is safer when we share information, encourage community awareness, and care for our neighbors.



Interested residents should consult the website http://www.centrolegal.org/acilep/ to understand their legal rights and options in the event they face detention or know someone who needs legal representation.



In Oakland, OUSD public schools have strict protocols in place to protect our students and families. Oakland police officers are prohibited from participating in ICE activities.



Additionally, California state law prohibits business owners from assisting ICE agents in immigration enforcement and bars federal agents from accessing employee-only areas.



I have reached out to local leaders and partners in our immigrant communities to share this information. Our shared message is clear: We want residents to prepare, not panic. We understand ICE has used activity rumors in the past as a tactic to create fear; our intent is for our community to go about their daily lives without fear, but resiliency and awareness.



I am not aware of any further details of the ICE operation, such as precise locations.



I know that Oakland is a city of law-abiding immigrants and families who deserve to live free from the constant threat of arrest and deportation.



I believe it is my duty and moral obligation as Mayor to give those families fair warning when that threat appears imminent.

Last week, President Trump suggested the idea of pulling federal immigration officers and Border Patrol agents out of California over the states "lousy management" in providing adequate support to federal agents in enforcing immigration policy. As a "sanctuary state," California has snubbed the Trump administration and refused to comply with federal immigration laws, which ignited a fascinating struggle between state and federal officials. Some officials within California have publicly expressed their efforts to develop sanctuary jurisdictions to harbor illegal aliens. In a press release issued late Saturday night, Mayor Schaaf tipped off illegal aliens in the region, that ICE is preparing to conduct extensive operations across the Bay Area. Mayor Schaaf told residents, she was sharing this information publicly not to panic residents but to protect them. The warning from Mayor Schaaf comes one month after ICE agents raided 77 businesses in North California in Janurary, and targeted around 100 7-eleven stores across the country.