Deir Ezzor, SANA-Warplanes of the international coalition perpetrated two new massacres against Syrians, claiming the lives of 29 civilians and leaving tens of wounded citizens, shelling residential neighborhoods of al-Sha'afa and Dharat Allouni villages in Deir Ezzor Eastern countryside.Civil sources told SANA Sunday that the US-led collation carried out several raids on the houses of citizens in the said villages, claiming the lives of at least 29 persons.Mazen