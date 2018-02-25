Casper Corey Platt-May boys killed hit-and-run
© PA
Two-year-old Casper Platt-May (left) and his six year old brother Corey Platt-May who were killed in a hit-and-run collision in Coventry.
Two people have been charged with causing the death of a toddler and his six-year-old brother in an alleged hit and run as they walked home from the park with their mother.

The brothers were crossing a road with their mother when they were struck by a car which allegedly failed to stop in Coventry.

Police have charged Robert Brown, 53, and Gwendoline Harrison, 41, with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The pair appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Saturday and were remanded into custody.

hit-and-run car crash accident collision
© PA
A forensic officer at the scene.
Mr Brown of Wyken, Coventry, also faces charges of driving while disqualified, no insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Miss Harrison, also of Wyken, faces a further allegation of common assault.

A seven-minute hearing before three magistrates heard that the pair are alleged to have committed the offence on February 22.

Both wearing grey t-shirts, they appeared in the dock only to confirm their name, date of birth and address.

The case against them was adjourned by chair of the magistrates' bench, John Martin, until a further hearing via videolink at Warwick Crown Court on March 22.

Brothers Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two, were with their mother in MacDonald Road at around 2pm on Thursday when they were struck by a car.

They were taken to hospital with severe injuries, but Casper could not be revived and died a short time later.

Corey was rushed into surgery, but later died. Their mother was unhurt.

Following the incident, their grandfather, Kim May, 51, laid a football and a card at the crash site, which read: "Rest in peace guys, Grandad misses you so much, he will always love you xxx"

Speaking at the scene, he said: "The boys and their mum were coming home from the park."

The boys parents, Louise and Reece Platt-May, who have two other sons, were said to be utterly destroyed and were being comforted by family members.