A woman who complained about loud prayers in her hospital room was told to see a psychologist. The Croatian woman, who lives in Austria for 40 years, was put in a twin room with a Muslim patient in St. Georgen im Attergau.

The 68-year-old Nadia C. from Vienna was recovering from a stroke and a neck injury in the healthcare facility, when tensions arose about the behaviour of her Muslim roommate.

Already at 6 a.m. Nadia's female roommate started loud prayers and made a lot of noise by moving chairs. She was also loudly reading from the Koran and was praying in the shower room as well.

When Nadia complained about it, she wasn't taken seriously. At first she wasn't allowed to take another room and later she was told she could consult a psychologist to resolve the conflict.

Nadia is shocked about the incident and said: "I am appalled that in Austria you have to adapt to a foreign culture and not the other way around. And nobody is defending against it. Instead, the Austrians are sent to a psychologist."