Pundits and Democrats ascribe to a handful of bargain-basement Russian trolls all manner of ability - including orchestrating a coup d'etatThe grand total for all political ad spending in the 2016 election cycle, according to Advertising Age, was. The ads allegedly produced by inmates of a Russian troll farm, which have made up this week's ration of horror and panic in the halls of the American punditburo, cost aboutto place on Facebook.A few months ago, when I first described those Russian ads in this space, I invited readers to laugh at them. They were "low-budget stuff, ugly, loud and stupid", I wrote. They interested me because they cast the paranoid right, instead of the left, as dupes of a foreign power. And yet, I wrote, the American commentariat had largely overlooked them.Now that Robert Mueller's office has indicted the Russian actors who are allegedly behind the ads, however, all that has changed.What the Russian trolls allegedly did was "...", wrote the columnist Karen Tumulty. "," declared America's star thought-leader Thomas Friedman on Sunday, raging against the weakling Trump for not getting tough with these trolls and their sponsors. "," agreed columnist Eugene Robinson on Tuesday.The ads themselves are now thought to have been the product of highly advanced political intelligence. So effective were the troll-works, wrote Robert Kuttner on Monday, that we can say Trump "".For thoughts on the finely tuned calculations behind this propaganda campaign, the Washington Post on Saturday turned to Brian Fallon, a former Hillary Clinton press secretary, who referred to the alleged Russian effort as follows: "Of what, specifically, did this sophistication consist? In what startling insights was this creativity made manifest? "..."The Post added a few suspicious examples of its own. The Russian trolls figured out that battleground states were important. And: they tried to enlist disgruntled blue-collar voters in what the paper called the "rust belt".Okay, stop here. Since when is it a marker of political sophistication to know that some states are more persuadable than others? Or to understand that blue-collar voters are an important demographic these days?If you're one of those people who frets about our democracy being in serious danger, I contend that the above passages from the Post's report should push your panic meter deep into the red.This is the reason why: we have here a former spokesman for Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, one of the best-funded, most consummately professional efforts of all time, and he thinks it was an act of off-the-hook perceptiveness to figure out that Trump was aiming for disgruntled Sanders voters. Even after Trump himself openly said that's what he was trying to do.For a veteran politico to be stunned by this unremarkable fact, one of two things has to be true:Clinton's glittering Jedi army was simply powerless against them.It is worth noting that the indictment itself, as the deputy US attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, said on Friday,It is also important to acknowledge that I believe Mueller's indictment is probably correct in its particulars. Everyone can see that we are living in an age of rampant propaganda, that conspiracy theories have never travelled faster. But no thanks to a new cold war.Yes, go after the Russian trolls. Prosecute them for their alleged crimes. Punish Putin if he tried to jack with us. But understand that this sort of operation is not going away.Its extremely modest price tag guarantees it, as does the liberals' determination to exaggerate its giant-slaying powers. This is rightwing populism's next wave, and in an oligarchic world,Those of us who believe in democracy need to stop panicking and start thinking bigger: of how rightwing populism can be undone forever.Thomas Frank is a Guardian columnist