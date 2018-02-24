Westworld
© HBO/Fair Use
"These violent delights have violent ends."

The phrase is borrowed from William Shakespeare and echoes throughout the HBO series Westworld, but hopefully it's not one you'll see on the front gate of the real-life park that, according to Entertainment Weekly, HBO building in Austin, Texas, for this year's South By Southwest (SXSW) festival.

HBO is reconstructing the town of Sweetwater on two acres of rented land as a "Live Without Limits Weekend" experience for festival-goers who want to visit and be a part of Westworld (presumably without the racier themes and activities shown in the series). Between March 9-11, visitors who pre-register for the experience will be picked up by a Delos Shuttle in Austin and transported into the theme park, where they will then be put into groups and given the opportunity to interact with hosts, see the Coronado Hotel and Mariposa Saloon, and sample park-appropriate fare.


The teaser video does a great job of promoting the park without giving any secrets away, which means that those lucky enough to secure a reservation will still get to enjoy the surprises that await in Sweetwater.

If you're trying to register and find that all the slots are taken, don't worry! According to the official Westworld Twitter account, more places will open up during SXSW, so you still have a chance to attend.

For those who miss out, there will also be a Westworld panel at SXSW with all the key players, including Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, and show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. If you're wondering why other characters aren't mentioned here, maybe you should (finally) see the first season.

Westworld returns to HBO on April 22.