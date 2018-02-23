True-crime writer Rebecca Morris saw something, and said something. She sent a news tip to the Seattle Times which read:
"Hi. Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying in front of a house in my Greenwood neighborhood. It is at the north-east corner of 92nd and Palatine, just a block west of 92nd and Greenwood Ave N. I would love to know what this 'means' ... but of course don't want to knock on their door. Maybe others in the area are flying the flag? Maybe it's a story? Thank you."
Comment: Why "of course don't want to knock on their door?" Are Americans so terrified of each other that they can't knock on their neighbor's door?
And so what if it's a confederate flag?
Turns out the story is that it wasn't a Confederate flag. Darold Norman Stangeland, the owner of the home in question, said "That's a Norwegian flag. It's been up there since the start of the Olympics." He continued "I'm a proud Norwegian-American. My parents emigrated here in the mid-1950s."
So, no neighborhood white supremacists after all. But since this is left-leaning Seattle, perhaps Ms. Morris could keep an eye out for Antifa flags or Che t-shirts instead.
