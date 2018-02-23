norwegian flag

Even if this was a confederate flag, so what?
A New York Times bestselling author and self-described "veteran journalist" in Seattle was very concerned to find that a Confederate flag seemed to be flying in front of a nearby house.

True-crime writer Rebecca Morris saw something, and said something. She sent a news tip to the Seattle Times which read:
"Hi. Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying in front of a house in my Greenwood neighborhood. It is at the north-east corner of 92nd and Palatine, just a block west of 92nd and Greenwood Ave N. I would love to know what this 'means' ... but of course don't want to knock on their door. Maybe others in the area are flying the flag? Maybe it's a story? Thank you."

Comment: Why "of course don't want to knock on their door?" Are Americans so terrified of each other that they can't knock on their neighbor's door?

And so what if it's a confederate flag?


Turns out the story is that it wasn't a Confederate flag. Darold Norman Stangeland, the owner of the home in question, said "That's a Norwegian flag. It's been up there since the start of the Olympics." He continued "I'm a proud Norwegian-American. My parents emigrated here in the mid-1950s."

So, no neighborhood white supremacists after all. But since this is left-leaning Seattle, perhaps Ms. Morris could keep an eye out for Antifa flags or Che t-shirts instead.