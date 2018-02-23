Police arrested the men, all from the African island nation of Cape Verde, on Sunday after they attacked another man in the Hector-Berlioz alley, Le Parisien reports.
Le Parisien reported (translated from French):
Three Cape Verdeans were arrested on Sunday night in Clichy-sous-Bois (Seine-Saint-Denis) for voluntary violence, barbarity and cannibalism resulting in permanent mutilation.
Around 6 pm, Hector-Berlioz alley, four men argue for a story of money. Three men gang up to hit a fourth. They bite it violently on the lower lip and left ear before ingesting the pieces of flesh torn off. The victim defends himself by beating his attackers. She manages to hurt one of them at an ankle.
The police and the helpers finally intervened. The three attackers were arrested. The two wounded, victim and aggressor, were transported to the hospital of Montfermeil (Seine Saint-Denis). The police station is responsible for the investigation.The Paris suburb has been a hotspot for violence committed by refugees, who have poured into France. Clichy-sous-Bois is a "no-go zone" for police and has been the site of massive riots in years past.
A witness who lives in the apartment block in Hector Berlioz Alley said, "My wife called me in a panic. She heard shouts and noises from bottles breaking," the Daily Star reported. "Cops have said the motive for the attack remains unclear and they waiting for the victim to recover," the Daily Star added.