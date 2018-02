© Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP



When it comes to Russia, the Trump administration's Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) pulls no punches. Moscow's military, specifically its modernized nuclear forces, are featured significantly throughout the report. the attention paid to other potential nuclear adversaries, like China, does not come close to that paid to Russia.The core of NPR's proposed footing vis-a-vis Russia rests on an understanding of Russian nuclear doctrine as offensive, rather defensive. Noted is Russia's monumental advantage in terms of non-strategic nuclear weapons, which the report's authors believe Moscow would use to escalate a conflict so as to intimidate the U.S. into backing down.This assessment has been understandably controversial in Moscow, where officials have for years promised the nation's sweeping nuclear modernization program was entirely defensive in nature. Indeed, former Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, reiterated that several times at the recent Munich Security Conference. "We've been trying to listen to the explanations given for that, but to be honest we have not gotten a clear picture," Kislyak said. "On top of that we get the sense thatIt certainly creates additional questions."Kislyak's remarks were little more than a softer version of a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Feb. 3, when NPR was first released, which called the report "anti-Russian" andRussia has been actively asserting that Russia's nuclear doctrine "clearly limits" the use of nuclear weapons to two hypothetical defense scenarios:The statement continued to rail against the United States for hypocrisy, intent to develop non-strategic nuclear weapons for warfighting, rather than deterrence, and for mischaracterizing Russian doctrine. It concluded with a vague promise "to take into account the new U.S. plans and to take measures to enhance our security."This is probably just a rhetorical jab, common in most Russian statements."I don't expect any radical changes in Russia," says Pavel Podvig, author of the Russian Forces blog on nuclear issues. "It is certain that Russia will use this opportunity to justify its new programs, but it really doesn't need the new NPR to do that. And it already has everything it needs."Indeed, while Russia has been investing heavily in nuclear modernization, these efforts have mostly been aimed at retaining existing capabilities or updating them to match modern needs. Much of Russia's rearmament efforts have been focused rather on expanding conventional capabilities, such as the Kalibr cruise missile.By and large,"I don't think we have lowered our nuclear threshold," says Vladimir Frolov, a foreign policy analyst in Moscow.The only thing about the NPR that truly bothers Moscow, Frolov says,Low-yield warheads on existing launch systems also bothers Moscow, because they wouldn't know what kind of yield was thrown at them.While these aspects of NPR might bother Moscow, the document's understanding of Russia may be flawed. According to Podvig,"From this point of view, there is not much in NPR that would affect that. Or, indeed, from any point of view," Podvig said. "Whatever ideas Russia may have about nuclear use, I don't see how a low-yield Trident warhead would change that."There is also an underlying assumption in NPR that Russia's nuclear doctrine is offensive, that it would somehow be used in conjunction with a conventional attack to intimidate the U.S. and its allies into not responding to Russian aggression against another state. This may not be the case, as"Some policymakers believe Russia has an offensive nuclear strategy, but there is nothing to support this since asymmetric escalation when you're winning is not really credible," says Michael Kofman, an expert on the Russian military at the CNA think tank in Virginia. "Rather, Russia has adopted NATO's strategy of flexible response."What this means is that Russia, if attacked, would use nuclear weapons defensively, just as any nuclear armed state would. The idea that a nation could wage a conventional-only war against another nuclear power is, Kofman argues, an American fantasy."They want to deter Russia from using nuclear weapons to end a conflict preemptively; this seems to be an answer to an imagined problem that doesn't exist," Kofman says. "They are worried Moscow has contrived some easy out strategy, while on the contrary there is every indication that Russia has the arsenal for a large-scale deployment."In seeking to match Russia's vastly larger capabilities in the realm of non-strategic nuclear weapons, NPR also appears to make a big trade: conflict between nuclear powers is deterred by the risk of nuclear escalation.But, ultimately, this is not the biggest problem presented by NPR's approach to Russia, Kofman argues. Rather, it is that NPR is a "case study" in how to not signal to adversaries. In Moscow, the document can be seen as evidence that Russia's sabre-rattling has produced the desired result: fear of their might in the West."It is hard to read NPR and not feel that the United States is desperately afraid of nuclear weapons," Kofman says. "It suggests their use by Russia would strategically alter the nature of any conflict, and thereby encourage further Russian investment in dual-capable means of delivery and non-strategic nuclear weapons."