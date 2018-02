© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov



Countries should develop a system of international military cooperation built on a non-bloc basis that would help combat existing threats like terrorism, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at the embassy event on the occasion of Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day.Antonov said on Thursday.The Ambassador stressed that that's the only way to secure peace and tranquility of the citizens. Antonov added.The Defender of the Fatherland Day, previously known as the Soviet Army and Navy Day, was introduced in 1922 and commemorates establishment of the Red Army in 1918.The Russian Armed Forces honorably carry on military traditions of previous generations, the Ambassador added, including the fight against the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group.Antonov said.The Defender of the Fatherland Day is primarily a day to honor war veterans and those who serve in the military, but over the years "the defender" has come to stand for more than a soldier and the holiday is now also widely considered to be a men's day in Russia. Usually, women give small presents to their male relatives, friends, husbands and co-workers.