"My confidence is that only jointly Russia and the U.S. can solve the security problems," Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov saidMoscow and Washington could cooperate more actively in Syria, as well on many other security problems, Russia's Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Saturday."My confidence is that only jointly Russia and the U.S. can solve the security problems," the diplomat said. "What happens in Syria today is a clear example.""We have been cooperating actively with the U.S. both in the air, and on the ground, but, I am confident this potential of cooperation is not exhausted yet," the ambassador said. "There are quite many spheres of this cooperation or problems, where we could cooperate and find solutions not only in the interests of the U.S. and Russia but in the interests of the world."One day would be too short to name those problems, he added.