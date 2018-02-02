Secret History
'Not one step back!' - Stalingrad at 75: Five ways in which iconic battle turned tide of WW2
Igor Ogorodnev
RT
Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:25 UTC
1. Inflicted huge losses
Stalingrad was the biggest and bloodiest battle in the history of warfare. Estimates vary, but fighting between August 1942 and February 1943 is thought to have resulted in up to 2 million casualties, with more than a million dead.
This was not just a reflection of the forces involved, but the specific circumstances. Adolf Hitler's increasingly obsessive desire to capture the city as he lost more and more troops came up against the resilience of the Soviets, who were defending their homeland under Joseph Stalin's newly-issued Order 227 ("Not one step back!").
The battleground was the bombed-out hulk of the city, providing the stage for the most notorious and vicious street fight in history - still known as the "Rat War" by the Germans - in which there was equal threat from being picked off by a sniper, ambushed crossing the road, or bayonetted in a sewer at night. The latter was a tactic favored by the Russians, who wanted to ensure the advancing army was constantly sleep-deprived and anxious.
This was a war of attrition that Germany could afford far less than the Soviet Union.
2. Handed Germans their first major defeat
Stalingrad was attacked as part of Operation Blau, which thought to cleave Soviet forces and allow Germany access to valuable oil in the Caucasus. But as it developed, the battle quickly grew its own logic and much bigger stakes, which fell outside any operational implications.
3. Gave hope to the world
Involuntarily, those who refer to Stalingrad as "symbolic" in the present day are speaking more in abstract and iconographic terms. But for those who lived through World War II and lived in fear of invasion or death, the importance of the battle to morale was far more immediate.
says historian Jochen Hellbeck, explaining that in Britain even at the time, the magnitude of the battle was clear to every radio bulletin listener.
Considering Germany's dwindling resources, the destruction of the aura of invincibility that had surrounded its forces immediately cast the entire fate of World War II in a different light.
Conversely Stalingrad was a "shock to the German population," says Zalesskiy.
For many residents this was the first realization that what had hitherto had been a triumphant foreign adventure could end up on their doorstep, and that every act of barbarity would meet its own retribution, as indeed came to pass.
In turn, German propaganda soon became more doom-laden, and just a fortnight later Joseph Goebbels made his apocalyptic Sportpalast speech, insisting that the very survival of his people was in the balance, and asking his audience,"Do you want a war more total and radical than anything that we can even yet imagine?"
4. Sent Hitler over the edge
"The problem was that Hitler had invested so much in propaganda terms - even Goebbels was worried about how much was being invested - into the capture of Stalingrad, that it was a question of pride, of vanity,"says Anthony Beevor, the best-selling war historian.
A victim of the sunk cost fallacy, instead of cutting his losses and suing for peace, he doubled down, looking for the big win. And once the battle started, he did it again and again, even when there could no longer be any military justification for taking the city.
The realization of defeat, the impact of which he freely admitted, devastated Hitler. Out went the natural ebullience and Wagner sessions with the high command, in came regular amphetamine injections and a depression that prevented him even from making key addresses to the nation.
This is how two of his personal aides Otto Guensche and Heinze Linge described his mental state in the period to the Soviets who captured and interviewed them.
The Hitler Book.
In the next two years he would retreat further into delusion and despondency and literally into his underground bunker.
5. Set timer for the German defeat
Some historians like to arguethatit was December 1941 - when Hitler was stopped on the edges on Moscow, and the United States entered the war following Pearl Harbor - that decided the outcome of World War II.
But if that month - better understood now, in hindsight - loaded the gun, Stalingrad firedit. Thanks to each factor above, it literally changed the direction of the war.
The Nazis never made any further advances into Russia. In fact, having scarcely lost before, other than the Third Battle of Kharkov in March 1943 they barely won another battle on the Eastern Front, and did not conduct a single successful campaign anywhere.
