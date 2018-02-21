Deadline Hollywood reports:
With 19.3 million watching on NBC, NBC Sports Network and streaming in total audience delivery, last night's Olympics barely was basically even with Valentine's Day's all-time low for the 2018 games so far. Cutting into any minor celebration the Comcast-owned net might get out of being up 0.5%, all those Day 6 official competition platforms put together last night was still down over 15% from the first Thursday of Sochi 2014 - which was only seen on NBC in primetime.The Olympics have taken a back seat to standard television programming over the course of the last few games. Any number of different reasons could be put forward about why this is so, not the least of which might be the growing politicization of the games as they become another outlet for geopolitical rivalry, rather than healthy sports competition.
Putting up NBC 2018 against the broadcast-only coverage of February 13, 2014's XXII Winter Games and things start to really sting. Last night's primetime featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan Chen in PyeongChang dropped a hard 29% in sets of eyeballs.
In smaller numbers but still significant for NBCUniversal, NBCSN had its best night of the 2018 Games so far with 2.75 million tuning in.