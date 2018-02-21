With 19.3 million watching on NBC, NBC Sports Network and streaming in total audience delivery, last night's Olympics barely was basically even with Valentine's Day's all-time low for the 2018 games so far. Cutting into any minor celebration the Comcast-owned net might get out of being up 0.5%, all those Day 6 official competition platforms put together last night was still down over 15% from the first Thursday of Sochi 2014 - which was only seen on NBC in primetime.



Putting up NBC 2018 against the broadcast-only coverage of February 13, 2014's XXII Winter Games and things start to really sting. Last night's primetime featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and Nathan Chen in PyeongChang dropped a hard 29% in sets of eyeballs.



In smaller numbers but still significant for NBCUniversal, NBCSN had its best night of the 2018 Games so far with 2.75 million tuning in.

