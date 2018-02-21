© AP Photo/ Sakchai Lalit



A wide assortment of US-supplied weapons ended up for sale on an online terrorist marketplace in Syria, a CNN investigation revealed on Tuesday.the CNN report said.The media outlet also published a string of messages between someone in Syria's Idlib province and a reporter,The rifle carries a serial number that small arms experts say matches a batch originally thought to have been given to Iraqi security forces by a US assistance program,In a final exchange of messages before the string ends, without explanation, the seller agreed to meet the buyer at the Abu Nour Mosque in Syria's Idlib province, with the buyer explaining that he wanted to test the M-16.