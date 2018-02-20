Society's Child
Syrian popular forces reportedly enter Afrin to defend Kurds against Turkish aggression
RT
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 17:44 UTC
The pro-government fighters were filmed entering the village of Nubul in some 20 pickup trucks. An RT source on the ground has confirmed the movement of troops to Afrin.
A reporter at the scene for Syrian state agency SANA that the area where the fighters arrived has already been targeted by an attack from the Turkish side.
Turkish media later reported that an artillery attack on the convoy forced it to retreat.
The deployment comes after a reported deal between Damascus and Kurdish authorities, which sought the involvement of the central government amid a continued fight against Turkey and the militias supported by Ankara.
Turkish officials earlier warned that their forces would lay siege to the city of Afrin if pro-Damascus fighters show up there.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Left-wing indoctrination in schools is worse than you think
- Google's AI hopes to use retinal imaging to predict heart disease and hypertension
- A single volcano can change Earth's atmosphere - expert
- Fukushima nuclear plant firm ordered to pay $143k to family of 102yo suicide victim
- Giving credit where credit is due: Putin has prevailed in Syria
- Russian Foreign Ministry: Tens of Russian and CIS Citizens Killed in Syria Were Not Military
- Study reveals worrying levels of microplastics in Atlantic deep sea fish
- Iraq Kurdistan Official: Turkey-Syria Team-Work is Most Welcome in Afrin Crisis
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Sinabung eruption signals 'year without a summer' cycle (VIDEO)
- Putin extends capital amnesty to Russian businesses for reporting foreign profits
- Kurds claim that Russia is the reason Syrian army has not entered Afrin
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Michael Flynn could reverse guilty plea in light of government misconduct, federal corruption
- Officials at Munich Conference agree Russia is the 'bad guy' but also critical to solving world conflicts
- From New Zealand to Hawaii - Where billionaires are building their post-apocalyptic escape home
- Sadistic dark web pedophile who blackmailed victims into vicious self-harm jailed for 32 years
- Syrian popular forces reportedly enter Afrin to defend Kurds against Turkish aggression
- New York federal court rules embedding tweets is copyright infringement
- NASA: 'Unusually cold winter' causes Lake Erie to ice over while nearly 60% of lakes ice-covered
- Liberal viciousness: Hard-left attacks father of Florida shooting victim for being a Trump supporter
- Giving credit where credit is due: Putin has prevailed in Syria
- Putin extends capital amnesty to Russian businesses for reporting foreign profits
- Kurds claim that Russia is the reason Syrian army has not entered Afrin
- Michael Flynn could reverse guilty plea in light of government misconduct, federal corruption
- Officials at Munich Conference agree Russia is the 'bad guy' but also critical to solving world conflicts
- De Mistura: Violence and civilian deaths in Syria worst in 4 years
- Mueller indictments show Trump-Russia collusion narrative is dead
- Absurd indictment of 'Russian trolls' deflects attention from FBI and DOJ criminality
- Reports allege White Helmets planning false flag chemical attack to be blamed on Syrian gov't
- Duterte: Chinese military bases in South China Sea meant to protect against US, Philippines wants rapprochement with Beijing
- In the Orwellian US Empire, 'nation-building' really means 'nation-destroying'
- SOTT Focus: Desperate Deep State Resorts to Russia-Bashing Infomercial in Wake of FISA Memo - Act Now!!
- Saudi Foreign Minister claims European firms are 'helping Iran finance terrorism'
- Sarah Sanders: Trump supports efforts to improve background checks on guns
- SOTT Focus: American Energy Dominance And The Rise of The Petro-Yuan
- The comprehensive guide to and history of the 'Russiagate' hoax
- Thirteen Russian trolls and a ham sandwich
- Kim Dotcom to Trump: "The DNC hack wasn't even a hack - I know who did it and why"
- In talks with Erdogan, Rouhani warns of plots to disintegrate regional states, and attempts to establish puppet governments
- Lebanese army ready to confront any 'Israeli aggression at all costs'
- Left-wing indoctrination in schools is worse than you think
- Fukushima nuclear plant firm ordered to pay $143k to family of 102yo suicide victim
- Russian Foreign Ministry: Tens of Russian and CIS Citizens Killed in Syria Were Not Military
- Iraq Kurdistan Official: Turkey-Syria Team-Work is Most Welcome in Afrin Crisis
- From New Zealand to Hawaii - Where billionaires are building their post-apocalyptic escape home
- Sadistic dark web pedophile who blackmailed victims into vicious self-harm jailed for 32 years
- Syrian popular forces reportedly enter Afrin to defend Kurds against Turkish aggression
- New York federal court rules embedding tweets is copyright infringement
- Liberal viciousness: Hard-left attacks father of Florida shooting victim for being a Trump supporter
- Presstitute CBS contradicts itself on Mueller's indictment report
- Polling reveals German far-right party AfD now more popular than Social Democrats
- Substitute teacher fired for body slamming student (VIDEO)
- Very Important News: Jennifer Lawrence Taking a Break From Acting to 'Fix Democracy'
- Dangerous precedent: Parents denied custody of their 17yo daughter for not supporting her transgender hormone treatment
- History and pattern of mass shootings needs to be understood before people demand more gun control
- US Air Force to abandon surveillance crafts and satellites due to Russian and Chinese military superiority
- Oxfam chief executive tells British MPs he has received 26 new accusations of sexual misconduct since Haiti scandal broke
- Wapo pundit compares inconsequential actions of 13 Russian 'internet trolls' to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor attacks
- Historian Mary Beard criticizes #MeToo campaign: 'Stop collecting scalps'
- Local communities, not government intervention hold the key to halting mass shootings
- Ancient elephants & Mayan shrine: World's largest underwater caves reveal staggering history (VIDEO)
- "Mosaic" skulls linked to mysterious Denisovan humans who became extinct in last ice age
- European's white skin did not come from Neanderthals and may be relatively recent
- 100,000 year old skulls may belong to elusive Denisovans
- Ancient 'Hades' Gate' still emitting poison gas centuries after mysterious deaths
- The forgotten murders of the Osage Nation for the oil beneath their land
- 13,500-year-old Dutch work of art found in the North Sea
- Archaeological surprise found beneath Tomb of Jonah in Iraq
- Top Russian commander debunks myths about the Soviet war in Afghanistan
- Review: Solzhenitsyn on the history of Jews in Russia
- Archeologists using laser scans discover ancient 'lost' city built by the Purépecha in western Mexico
- Crimean bridge builders unearth spectacular archaeological find
- Sorry, not everyone felt that way: Racism, rationalization and the potential of white allyship
- Fascinating discoveries suggest Isle of May was a healing centre for hundreds of years (PHOTOS)
- Flashback: Israeli newspaper: We mustn't forget that some of the greatest murderers in modern times were Jewish, particularly those in Stalin's Russia
- Former Red Guard member recounts the horrors of China's Cultural Revolution
- New light on the Phaistos Disc: The goddess of love who glows and grows dim
- The destructive radical feminist legacy of Kate Millett
- How radical feminism ruined lives
- Hidden Egyptian paintings depict never seen before animals and unexplained drownings
- Google's AI hopes to use retinal imaging to predict heart disease and hypertension
- A single volcano can change Earth's atmosphere - expert
- CIA's plan to retrieve a Soviet submarine from the ocean floor - prospects for deep sea mining
- Autoimmunity problems in relation to neurological disorders
- Puzzling change in Southern Ocean revealed by CSIRO
- President of the Gran Sasso Science Institute: The discovery of gravitational waves marks the start of a new era in astronomy
- Brainwave measurements finds mechanism of how exercising to music enhances the experience
- 'Part of your body': Japanese researchers reveal on-skin display
- A magnetic 'wormhole' that connects two regions of space has been created by scientists
- Five Years after the Chelyabinsk Meteor: NASA's efforts in planetary defense
- Edible electronics on the menu next!
- Can Olympic figure skaters break the aerial 5-spin barrier?
- Scientists working on making actual 'sheeple' so they can harvest human organs from sheep
- Asteroids may hold the key to the chemical origins of life
- A person's genes may reveal the time of their death
- In cold blood: The therapeutic benefits of hypothermia
- 'Worst case scenario': Kikai volcano set to erupt and could kill 100 million people
- Expert claims human speech will be replaced by thought communications via computer by the year 2050
- Researchers reverse Alzheimer's in mice by targeting a key enzyme
- Layer of "slime" could leave areas more vulnerable to submarine landslides
- Study reveals worrying levels of microplastics in Atlantic deep sea fish
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Sinabung eruption signals 'year without a summer' cycle (VIDEO)
- NASA: 'Unusually cold winter' causes Lake Erie to ice over while nearly 60% of lakes ice-covered
- Heavy snowfall sets records in Norway, raises concerns
- Blue whale carcass washes up on the coast of Chile
- Two children die from dog bites in Kheri, India - third such incident in a week
- Man gored by bison on Catalina Island, California
- Yellowstone: 200 quakes in just 10 days after warning that magma is causing strain on the surface
- "Fireball": Lightning strike damages ancient Scottish castle (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
- Former cyclone Gita hits New Zealand; state of emergency declared in Christchurch
- Earthquake swarm intensifies at Grímsey island, Iceland
- Big Island, Maui summits in Hawaii receive snowfall
- 'Red notice' issued to airlines as Sinabung volcano eruption shoots ash 16,000ft in Indonesia (VIDEOS)
- Flooding in Turkey, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq following heavy rain, up to 17 inches in 24 hours
- Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Limassol, Cyprus (VIDEOS)
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattles large swathes of Mexico
- Record number of 280 snowy owls counted in Wisconsin this winter
- Father and daughter killed by avalanche in the French Alps
- Dead oarfish discovered on the coast of Barra, Philippines and also Peru
- Boy killed by pack of dogs in Jharkhand, India
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Did a satellite just crash to Earth? Day after spectacular fireball over Peru, three large metal spheres found (VIDEOS)
- Widespread booms perplex residents of Fox Valley, Wisconsin
- Fireball spotted over Peru (VIDEO)
- Mysterious satellite plummets to Earth in fireball near Bolivian border (PHOTOS)
- Mysterious boom heard in central Michigan attributed to tannerite
- Meteor fireball streaks across skies of southern Spain, shines brighter than the moon (VIDEO)
- Scientists: Bright meteor fireball near Grand Bend, Ontario likely dropped meteorites
- Loud, mystery boom rattles residents in southern Maine
- Loud boom rattles homes in southern Arkansas; officials unaware of cause
- Grains are not a health food, but a recreational treat that spikes your blood sugar and makes you hungrier
- Grass to the rescue: Why pasture raised beef is healthier for people and the soil
- Man left with two beating hearts after transplant surgery surprise
- Magnesium and why you need it for optimal health
- The benefits of Ashwagandha for men's health
- Dr. Davis: Is sugar making you age faster?
- What a difference 6 inches can make: Are you ready to start sleeping on an incline?
- Get to know your moles
- The Precautionary Principle asks 'How much harm is avoidable?' rather than 'How much harm is acceptable?'
- French wine study shows humans can taste fungicides and glyphosate-based herbicides
- Postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard medical school explains the power of reiki
- Known Monsanto propagandist, Dr. Miller authored Newsweek hit piece calling organic food a 'scam'
- Where did medicine go wrong? The strange world of vaccines, pregnancy and children
- FDA's regulatory overreach reflects a poor understanding of Homeopathy
- Record flu season causes concerns global pandemic is not far off
- Worldwide flu crisis: What we know and the many things we don't
- Experts admit in mainstream news that mutations in virus caused by flu shot have worsened the epidemic
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Hands off my lady bits! The medical mismanagement of female health
- Researchers confirm processed diets are "increasing burden of cancer"
- Major study reveals processed foods are driving up rates of cancer
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- Researchers find stress can be contagious and alter the brains of your partner
- Study suggests maximum income for optimal happiness is $75K per year
- The pineal gland doesn't produce enough DMT for psychedelic experiences, says researcher
- Bullying, either as victim or perpetrator, found to triple the risk for psychotic disorders
- Choose your pursuits carefully - Ten habits that will dramatically improve your life
- Study finds people who are addicted to Facebook more likely to be narcissists
- Study: Apologies from the powerful are perceived as insincere
- A theory of homeostasis: The genius of our lizard brain
- Brain regeneration & healing with music
- Attention restoration theory: What happens to our brain when we experience complete silence and peace of mind?
- Former CIA Officer, Susan Carnicero, tells you how to spot a lie
- How technology and increasing automation are adding to our loneliness problem
- Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms may be dimming our brains as well!
- Study: Meditation won't necessarily make you a calmer person: Buddhist practice leaves people just as aggressive and prejudiced
- Panpsychism: The idea that everything from spoons to stones are conscious is gaining academic credibility
- Study says narcissistic perfectionists like Steve Jobs are toxic to society
- Adolescence is lasting much longer than it used to
- How language can be marker of depression
- Children best learn social skills from storybooks about human characters
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- The Kalanoro: Madagascar's mysterious little people
- Porton Down, Base AL/499 and bizarre accounts of other mysterious phantom bases
- Man claims he lost virginity at 17 to alien woman
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Our Haunted Planet: Possession and Other High Strangeness
- Philosopher Rudolf Steiner talked of supernatural beings that feed on negative emotions
- Irish exorcist priest calls in for back up amid dramatic increase in demonic activity (VIDEO)
- Will aliens save humanity? Probably not
- UFO video is the start of 'War of the Worlds' claims US Navy pilot
- Mysterious gamma rays are alien messages claims MIT astronomer
- Increasing window-faller events? There were 55 Mothman sightings in Chicago in 2017
- Airmen involved in 'The Rendlesham Forest Incident' possibly abducted
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
- Man claiming personal relationship with magical super-being says 'fake news' stories are harming society
- CNN suddenly concerned about very real threat of asteroid impacts amid government shutdown
- 100% of the world's politicians owned by the richest 1%
- Want to date a Russian woman? Here are 7 reasons why it might end in disappointment
- Putin weaponizes sheep and launches sneaky attack on US bases in Romania
- Fallon parodies upcoming 'Fake News Awards'
Did The Donald and Rocket Man secretly meet at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang?
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
And then there is the Pink Panther...
Price comparison. Location makes all the difference. All Chile beef is pasture and usually sold at a higher cost than the large quantities of...
Watch how the US MSM will use this - carefully though - as part of some claim of the unfree tyranny within Russia. Why will they be careful? The...
Terrific article, relevant sources and most important subject matter! The petrodollar's demise is THE story of our time. When I step back a bit...
Grass fed beef anywhere from 8 dollars a pound up who can really afford that ? Walmart 6 dollars a pound for grass fed hamburger which if you read...
Comment: Here's how Syria's official news network reported on the convoy, before it arrived: After the Syrian forces entered Afrin, they were reportedly forced to retreat. However, the Syrian Army so far has not confirmed either entering Afrin or the subsequent retreat. What a mess. The Syrian government has a good motivation for assisting the Kurds, both to gain concessions from them not to cause further trouble and also to solidify good will by fighting together as common Syrians. But it can't be seen by the Kurds as mere politicking; there need to be stakes involved. So even then, it makes sense that Turkey would continue its assault on the area. Whether this will work or not is another matter. The Kurds have been hesitant to concede anything in order to receive Syrian protection. And it's unclear what Turkey will accept as reasonable terms for them to cease their Afrin operation.