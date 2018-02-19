Lowlights included: reviving a right-wing talking point about Obama and Iran, attacking "low ratings" CNN, and making a misleading assertion about Adam Schiff, the ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Trump, who has opted against his usual weekend golf routine out of respect for those killed in the Florida shooting - leaving him more time to watch Fox News and tweet - also weighed in on Russia. Three days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed down 13 indictments that revealed a wide-ranging Russian plot to disrupt the 2016 elections, the president refused to acknowledge that the country had helped him in any way. Instead, he claimed that he had never denied its meddling, which is not true.
Comment: Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian trolls for being "mean" to Hillary Clinton is risible coming from an investigative agency like FBI. See also:
Last week, U.S. intelligence leaders warned Congress in no uncertain terms that Russia, having been wildly successful in its effort to destabilize America in 2016, will likely try the same routine in this year's midterm elections. Trump does not seem overly concerned with this possibility, which is to say he's not concerned at all.
Comment: Trump's reliance on Twitter for getting around the information containment field set up by 'the intelligence community' unwittingly exposes the nakedness of the American Empire to the entire world. World leaders may not say so publicly, but people everywhere are indeed laughing at the ridiculousness of the 'Russiagate' witch-hunt and the helplessness of the elected President of The Exceptional Nation.